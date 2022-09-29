New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI/ATK): The festive season has ushered Compaq towards a new success roadmap, with a massive omnichannel sale of its smart televisions, it emerged as one of the most received top-selling TV brands in the country.

Compaq has been receiving an overwhelming response since the beginning of the ongoing festive season and the brand has already scored 100% revenue growth. Impressed with the brand's current performance in the Indian market, company's leadership is optimistic to achieve INR 400 Cr revenue in Q3 (by December 31, 2022) of this fiscal year.

With a market reputation as one of the most reliable and technologically-advanced TV brands at an attractive price during the festive season, Compaq TV seems to have become people's favourite choice.

Compaq's android TVs are selling like hot cakes on Amazon, Flipkart, and other e-commerce platforms which are hosting the biggest online sales of the year. Cutting-edge technology, advanced features and affordable price are the key factors for Compaq's growing presence in the market.

"The outstanding sales figures of Compaq during the festive season depict the company's market reliability and trustworthiness among customers. We wanted to give our consumers the latest in technology and superior quality at a price that they cherish forever.

The primary goal of the company is to provide everyone with the opportunity to own quality televisions which have the latest technology, are easy to use and affordably priced," said Amitabh Tiwari, CEO, Ossify Industries Pvt. Ltd.

After Compaq's phenomenal success in smart televisions during the festive sale, the brand is soon foraying into the SMART WATCH segment with a bang.

