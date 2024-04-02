New Delhi [India], April 2(ANI): About 100 days to go for the formation of a new government, and PM Modi is ready with the reforms agenda of first 100 days of the government

Sources told ANI that immediately before the election model code was implemented, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a day-long meeting with his council of ministers.

The meeting discussed the road map of the first 100 days of his new government to march towards a Viksit Bharat or a developed India by 2047.

Sources also told ANI that new government first 100-day agenda may include areas like how to use technology to boost growth, additional measures needed for ease of doing business, more thrust on infrastructure development, ease of living, and social welfare.

In the meeting PM has asked the ministers, that the economic momentum should not stop and new government will have to start working from the very next day of taking oath.

PM asked the team to be ready with two agendas one for the first 100 days and another for the next five years.

Earlier in March, PM Modi also has a meeting with the Secretaries of the government. In the meeting PM asked the officials to ensure that reforms should not be slowed down because of polls.

The road map for Viksit Bharat 2047, is already in place after deliberations of over two years and officials should continue working towards that goal.

On Monday, while addressing India's financial sector regulators on RBI's 90th year celebrations, Modi asked the officials to be ready with action plans, "floods of work is going to come from the very next day of the swearing-in. What you have seen in the last ten years was just a trailer, hectic work will start from immediately after the oath taking ceremony."

Modi said many new sectors are getting created and there is a need to develop expertise in financing those as India has to become economically more self-reliant.

The GDP growth of India is revised upwards thrice during the financial year 2023-24, not only by government and RBI, but also by most of the rating agencies and IMF.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said last week that India will grow by over 8 per cent in FY24. S&P and Moody's have raised growth forecast to 6.8 per cent in FY24.

With forecast of a normal monsoon private consumption is expected to grow that will boost rural demand and a pick-up in private investments.

The full details of the first 100-day agenda of the new government may be announced in the main budget in July, but officials of the government have been asked to be ready with the blueprint for first 100-day and next five years for the new government. (ANI)

