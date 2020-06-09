Business News | Connoisseurs Jewellery Cleaning Products Collaborates with Veltosa, Enters Indian Market

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): For any Indian woman, a piece of jewellery is not just her prized possession but also the valuable part of the family heritage that will be passed on from generation to generation.

To keep the shimmering silver and glittering gold in its best condition forever, Veltosa Pvt. Ltd. collaborates with Connoisseurs, the global market leader in jewellery and silver care. Veltosa Pvt. Ltd. is the pioneering company in making innovative solutions available in the Indian market. Connoisseurs is the No.1 jewellery cleaning products manufacturing company worldwide.

Kamlesh Patel, MD of Veltosa Pvt. Ltd., said, "Veltosa, since its inception has worked passionately in bringing innovative products to India that helps people to enhance their standard of lifestyle. We all know jewellery gets tarnished when it comes in contact with make-up, moisturizer, and sweat. Also, putting away jewellery for years together and not properly looking after it; it makes the jewellery lose its luster and shine.

To effectively take care of this major concern regarding the maintenance of both fashion and priceless jewellery pieces, Connoisseurs has introduced the breakthrough jewellery cleaning products that have become the part of daily lives of women in more than 60 nations around the world, from North America to Europe to Asia."

Connoisseurs advanced formulations have earned them a high reputation among independent jewellers, retailers, fashion/beauty editors, bloggers, etc.

When one's exquisite ornament starts to become dull, the only thing one does is wash the jewellery with warm water and soap, and thereafter use a cloth or soft-bristled brush to take out the dirt from the edges. Other than this DIY method, one takes the jewellery to a professional cleaner. In the first DIY approach, there are high chances of you damaging the jewellery if it is not done carefully and the latter involves a lot of time and effort. At this juncture, Connoisseurs come to the rescue with its simple to use jewellery cleaning products that give assured & professional results while bringing back the original shine of your jewellery in no time.

The best thing about Connoisseurs' products is that they are totally non-toxic when used as directed. They do not harm people, the environment, and pets. Along with high-quality standards, this non-toxic tag and quality consistency have helped Connoisseurs win the hearts of its consumers for 45 years. Let's talk in detail about the range of jewellery cleaning products of Connoisseurs:

Diamond Dazzle Stik is for those women who love to show off their sparkling diamonds. Keep dazzling forever with our Diamond Dazzle Stik's micro-fine cleansers that bring instant shine to your diamonds and precious stones.

Connoisseurs also offer customized solutions for cleaning gold and silver jewellery especially. For bringing back the flawless shine of your gold and silver on the go, there are easy to use Jewellery Wipes packaged in an attractive red-compact which can be placed conveniently in a woman's handbag. With the anti-tarnish shield of these wipes, get back the shine of your jewellery anytime, anywhere.

The all-purpose Jewellery Cleansing Foam does wonders in removing dirt and residue that one's jewellery collects from regular use like lotions and make-up. This foam is highly effective to make your pearls shine like the moon. Other than this product, there is the elegantly designed jewellery cleaner-Dazzle Drops Advanced that helps to clean jewellery in a clean solution every time. Hence, no dealing with dirty cleaning solutions anymore. Both these products can be used on gold, platinum, diamond, fashion jewellery.

Other than the above-mentioned products, Connoisseurs also offer Gold Jewellery Polishing Cloth, Silver Jewellery Polishing Cloth, and Quick Jewellery Cleaner. All of these products come in absolutely sophisticated and high-end packaging. With its user-friendly features, Connoisseurs has become favourite among women.

All the innovative jewellery cleaning products of Connoisseurs are manufactured in the U.S., in the company's state-of-the-art facility in Woburn, Massachusetts. The company employs custom-designed machinery for its manufacturing process and adheres to strict quality control standards in the industry.

Veltosa Pvt. Ltd. is known for bringing international products in the Indian market for enhancing the lifestyle of people. With its collaboration with Connoisseurs, Veltosa aspires to bring revolution in the jewellery cleaning products market and also educate its consumers about how easy it can be to retain the shine of jewellery with the use of advanced formulations from Connoisseurs.

