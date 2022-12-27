New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): The consolidated balance sheet of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) has registered double-digit growth in 2021-22, after a gap of seven years, the Reserve Bank of India said.

The RBI on Tuesday released a report on 'Trend and Progress of Banking in India 2021-22', saying the double-digit improvement was led by credit growth.

Also Read | Honda To Launch Two New SUVs To Compete Against Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Others; Check Details.

Further, the report said credit growth accelerated to a ten-year high in the first half of the current financial year 2022-23 (April-March).

"The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio of SCBs has been declining sequentially from its peak in 2017-18 to reach 5.8 per cent at end-March 2022, led by lower slippages as well as reduction in outstanding GNPAs," the RBI said.

Also Read | Virat Kohli To Take Break From T20Is? Star Indian Batter Reportedly Makes Himself Unavailable for India vs Sri Lanka T20I Series.

Also, the report said an acceleration in income and a contraction in expenditure boosted the profitability of such banks in 2021-22.

Moreover, about Non-Banking Financial Companies, the report said the sector maintained comfortable liquidity buffers, adequate provisioning and a strong capital position during 2021-22, while asset quality also improved. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)