New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): The Retail inflation which is measured by Consumer Price Index (General) decreased to 6.69 per cent in August as compared to 6.73 per cent in the last month, the government said on Monday.

The corresponding Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) stood at 9.05 per cent in August 2020 as against 9.27 per cent in July 2020.

According to the data released by the government, the Rural CPI (General) in August stands at 6.66 per cent as against 6.76 per cent in July. The Urban CPI (General) stood at 6.80 per cent in August as against 6.70 per cent in July.

Further, the data indicated that the Rural CFPI stands at 9.11 per cent in August as compared to 9.47 per cent in July. The Urban CFPI saw a decline of 0.17 per cent and stood at 8.82 per cent in August as against 8.99 per cent in July.

Among the states, the highest CPI (General) was witnessed in Assam where it stood at 9.52 per cent in August. The lowest CPI was witnessed in Delhi where it stood at 3.58 per cent in August.

The Food and Beverages Combined Index stood at 8.29 per cent in August. The clothing and footwear combined index stood at 2.77 per cent while the Housing and Fuel and light index both stood at 3.10 per cent each.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said that the price data were collected from representative and selected 1,114 urban markets and 1,181 villages covering all States/UTs. (ANI)

