Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], August 2 (ANI/PNN): Blue Nectar, a Gurgaon-based D2C, contemporary Ayurvedic brand, has raised Rs 10 Cr in its pre- Series A funding round. Marquee investors in this round included Alok Bansal (Co-founder and Exec Vice Chairman Policy Bazaar), Alpesh Shah (Sr Partner and MD, BCG India), Mohit Saxena (Co-founder, InMobi), Raj Nair (Chairman, Avalon Consulting), Sudhanshu Vats (Deputy MD Pidilite Industries Limited), Sachi Thomas (Executive VP and Director, Nestle Nutrition), Vijay Nehra (Finance and Investor Relations, Indiabulls) among others.

The new capital will be used towards marketing - to acquire and retain customers and towards building an organization team. Other than this, Blue Nectar is looking at expanding its product range across various segments.

Founded by Kapil Dhameja and Sanyog Jain, an IIT-IIM duo, Blue Nectar originated with the firm belief that nature holds all answers and cures, and our body has the best ability to heal and nourish itself.

While Kapil had a decade of experience with GSK, Sanyog, a fellow believer in Ayurveda, had worked across continents with Cognizant technologies. Together they started their 1st venture called Blue Terra Wellness Spa in 2010, which was the beginning of the concept of Contemporary Ayurveda. This concept of contemporizing Ayurved gave birth to Blue Nectar in 2017.

What started with 4-5 products - Pain Oils, Aromatic Massage Oils, Green Tea, Face creams in 2017, the portfolio of Blue Nectar has now extended to 80+ different products across various categories, which are also sold worldwide.

Blue Nectar has reconceptualized the world of beauty and wellness, presenting plush, lovable, and effective products. It has envisaged a world where Traditions are good and they are adapted effortlessly; where Ayurveda is contemporary and sensory; where Ayurveda is not greasy with unpleasant smell, but is glamorous, desirable and pick-me-up kind. "We offer this unique experience to customers through our sensory rich products and differentiated content", says Kapil Dhameja.

Sanyog Jain added, "Each product at Blue Nectar has been carefully crafted and designed to have natural hedonistic aromas, silky smooth textures and exquisite packing to transform one into a sensuous world of Luxury. All the products of Blue Nectar come in luxurious packaging, smells heavenly, have quick absorbing non sticky texture, are safe to use yet effective."

"With the use of more than 150 quality herbs, we can proudly claim that Blue Nectar products have a High Herb Quotient. The Herb Quotient of a product helps to quickly identify the number of pure active herbs contained in a product and gives an indication of its effectiveness", says Kapil Dhameja.

Sanyog Jain further said, "In addition to this, all our products are free from harmful chemicals, preservatives and mineral oils. All ingredients on the packaging are mentioned clearly, helping a customer to make informed decisions, thus making us a transparent brand."

The products have also undergone cruelty-free clinical testing to corroborate their effectiveness and are being shipped worldwide. "Traditions are good. We need to revive and contemporize them", says Kapil and Sanyog on their mission to make Ayurvedic practices a way of modern living.

To know more, please visit: https://www.bluenectar.co.in/

