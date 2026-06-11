Business News | ContentLens Appoints Hari Nair, Former CEO of Tips Music, as Pro Bono Strategic Advisor

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11: ContentLens, an AI-powered content intelligence platform pioneering proprietary solutions in music IP protection, celebrity likeness detection, content provenance, and deepfake identification, today announced the appointment of Hari Nair as Pro Bono Strategic Advisor.

Also Read | Mexico vs South Africa: Predicted Lineups FIFA World Cup 2026.

Nair brings over three decades of leadership in the Indian and global media and entertainment industry, having held senior roles at Tips Music Limited, Sony Music India, PPL India, and TikTok -- where he led the global launch of TikTok Music (known as Resso). Most recently, he served as CEO of Tips Music Limited, one of India's most valued music labels, where he spearheaded global partnerships with TikTok, Sony Music Publishing, and Warner Music Group, built a data-driven, high-performance culture, and delivered sustained shareholder returns. Upon his departure, the music industry legend Kumar Taurani, Chairman and MD of Tips Music, credited Hari for 'driving revenues and achieving targets as committed to shareholders' and described him as 'a passionate, revenue and data-driven leader'.

In an industry where advisory roles routinely carry equity or paid arrangements, Nair's decision to join pro bono is a deliberate signal of conviction. As a former client of ContentLens, he has first-hand experience of the platform's capabilities -- and chose to back it based on that direct assessment of the technology.

Also Read | Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Supreme Thursday Lottery Result of June 11, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

In his advisory capacity, Nair will provide strategic counsel on ContentLens's go-to-market strategy across the Indian and global media & entertainment industry, support the company's investor relations, and leverage his extensive network across leading music, media, and entertainment companies.

ContentLens has already commercialised its technology with five large customers in the media and entertainment sector. The company has filed patents on its core fingerprinting, watermarking, and audio-visual content intelligence technologies, and is advancing toward its next phase of commercial growth.

ROHAN SAHU, Founder & CEO, ContentLens:

"When someone of Hari's standing chooses to back ContentLens -- not for a fee, but out of genuine belief in what we are building -- it is among the strongest forms of validation a company at our stage can receive. His three decades of operating experience across every layer of the music and entertainment ecosystem, combined with his direct familiarity with our platform, gives us both strategic depth and credibility as we scale. We are deeply grateful for his trust and commitment."

HARI NAIR, Pro Bono Strategic Advisor, ContentLens:

"I have spent my career building value across the music and entertainment ecosystem, and I can see clearly that the next frontier of that value lies in AI-driven content protection. ContentLens is solving a problem that every label, every artist, and every media company in the world already faces: IP infringement in an age where content can be replicated, repurposed, and monetised without consent. I have worked with this technology as a client and I know what it can do. I am joining because I genuinely believe this platform will matter -- for record labels, musicians, artists, celebrities and every form of IP owner."

ABOUT CONTENTLENS

ContentLens is an AI-powered content intelligence company building proprietary technology across four verticals: music IP protection, celebrity likeness detection, content provenance, and deepfake identification. Headquartered in Bangalore, ContentLens works with leading content owners and media companies to detect, protect, and monetise original intellectual property. The company has filed patents on its core fingerprinting, watermarking, and audio-visual content intelligence technologies, and has already commercialised its products globally with five large customers in the media and entertainment sector.

ABOUT HARI NAIR

Hari Nair is one of India's most accomplished media and entertainment industry executives, with a distinguished career spanning music, digital media, and global content platforms. He has held leadership roles at Tips Music Limited, Sony Music India, PPL India, and TikTok, where he led the global launch of TikTok Music (Resso). As former CEO of Tips Music Limited, he led the company through a period of transformational growth and delivered exceptional shareholder returns. He is widely recognised for his dealmaking ability, performance-driven leadership, investor relationship management, and deep expertise in content monetisation.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2996838/CONTENTLENS_Hari_Image.jpgPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2996839/CONTENTLENS_Rohan_Image.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)