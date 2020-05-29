Business News | Core Sector Output Contracts by over 38 Pc in April

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): The eight core industries contracted by 38.1 per cent in April compared to a decline of 9 per cent the previous month, government data released on Friday showed.

In view of nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic, various industries like coal, cement, steel, natural gas, refinery and crude oil experienced a substantial loss of production, according to an official statement released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Also Read | India News | Religious Places to Open in WB from June 1: Mamata Banerjee.

Coal production declined by 15.5 per cent in April 2020 over April 2019 with its cumulative index declining by 0.4 per cent during April to March 2019-20 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude oil production declined by 6.4 per cent with its cumulative index declining by 5.9 per cent while natural gas production declined by 19.9 per cent with its cumulative index declining by 5.6 per cent.

Also Read | Donald Trump Fires Fresh Salvo, Says 'Twitter Doing Nothing to Check Lies, Propaganda of China or Radical Left Democratic Party'.

Petroleum refinery production declined by 24.2 per cent, steel production by 83.9 per cent, cement production by 86 per cent and electricity generation by 22.8 per cent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)