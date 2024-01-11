SRV Media

New Delhi [India], January 11: Corizo Edutech PVT. LTD, a premier Ed-Tech platform, proudly announces a significant milestone by onboarding over 20,000 students within the last year. With a strong commitment to enhancing employment prospects for every individual, the company sets an ambitious target of onboarding 500,000 students in the upcoming years.

Corizo Edutech is more than an E-Learning platform; it is an edtech powerhouse that provides comprehensive support to students. Offering internships, professional training programs, career guidance, and mentorship, Corizo Edutech stands out as a holistic learning platform. The mission is clear: to bring together students aspiring for successful careers with the knowledge and experience accumulated by industry experts over the years.

Founded on January 2022, Corizo Edutech has quickly become a leader in the E-Learning space, boasting an impressive 4.8 rating on Google. The platform's USPs include tailoring programs to meet individual and organizational needs, dedicated customer support, and a commitment to making high-quality education accessible to all through competitive pricing. The provision of lifetime Learning Management System (LMS) access underscores the platform's dedication to continuous learning.

Corizo Edutech's success is rooted in its innovative approaches, cutting-edge technologies, and strategic methodologies. Personalized learning paths, driven by AI analysis, offer tailored experiences, while dynamic curriculum updates ensure real-time industry relevance. The incorporation of enhanced LMS, predictive analytics, and blockchain security contributes to an interactive, secure, and forward-looking learning environment.

Additionally, collaborations with educational institutions and industry partners have further enhanced Corizo Edutech's offerings. Recent partnerships with colleges like Sri Vijay Vidyalaya College of Arts and Science, Dr. M.G.R. Educational and Research Institute, PSNA College of Engineering, and others, showcase the platform's commitment to upskilling students.

Himanshu Singh, Co-Founder and CMO, stated, "At Corizo Edutech, we believe in empowering students to excel in their careers by providing not just education but a comprehensive learning experience. Our platform is designed to evolve with the ever-changing industry landscape, offering personalized paths, updated curriculum, and industry collaborations. We are proud of the milestones we have achieved and are excited about the future as we continue to bridge the gap between education and industry needs."

The leadership team, including Sourav Kamboj, Co-Founder and CEO; Vivek Agarwal, Co-Founder and COO; and Hemant, Co-Founder and Academic Head, remains dedicated to the platform's vision. Their visionary leadership, strategic direction, and unwavering commitment have been instrumental in steering Corizo Edutech towards its current success. Through collaborative efforts, the team has fostered a dynamic learning ecosystem, consistently adapting to the evolving needs of both students and the industry.

Looking ahead, Corizo Edutech plans to optimize revenue through a comprehensive analysis of ticket pricing strategies and the launch of higher-ticket Advance Programs in the first year. The second year will see expansion into higher degree programs through research, development, and partnerships with universities. In the third year, the company aims to diversify into exam preparation, identifying opportunities and developing training modules to guide students from college entry to degree completion.

For more information, please visit - https://corizo.in/

