Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Over the last decade, companies and businesses have come to understand and value the power of Employee Engagement and Brand Building.

This has led to the surge in demand for customized corporate gifts and merchandise. However, in the last year, as companies struggled to survive the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, corporate gifting took a backseat.

To overcome this obstacle, OffiNeeds.com, a corporate gifting company, came up with an innovative solution. Srikanth Acharya, CEO OffiNeeds.com, started 'The corporate Gift Show'. Through this initiative, corporate decision-makers could see innovative products and ideas. Without stepping out of their homes. Without seeing samples. Without meeting sales folks. On the 27th of May 2021, the show completes its 100th episode.

Srikanth says, "If you know me, you know that my work is my first love which is precisely why I launched The Corporate Gift Show on the 14th of February. 100 days down the line, I'm extremely proud that through 100 episodes, we were able to empower many corporates to make great gift choices to send to their employees' homes."

He adds, "These videos not only made it easy for our clients to understand products better, but also to share and collaborate effectively with their teams, despite working remotely. I strongly believe that we made a positive impact by helping companies keep their employee cheerful, in these gloomy times."

In addition to delivering new and innovative corporate gifting ideas to the comfort of the people's mobile phones, OffiNeeds also adapted by making 100% Guaranteed Home Delivery, their new mantra. In the last 9 months, OffiNeeds has delivered over 1lac packages of Corporate Gift packs, New Joinee Gift Sets, Work from Home Kits, Safety Kits to the doorstep of Employees.

The pandemic brought about several obstacles and challenges for most companies. Where many firms sank, some firms rose. OffiNeeds is one such company that adapted to the need of the hour and gained momentum by executing the following tactics:

After being hit with the restrictions brought about due to the pandemic, they were not afraid to go digital.

They launched www.thecorporategiftshow.com and continued providing the same descriptive demonstrations of their products that they would provide in-person earlier, online.

They remained active on all social media platforms and did not stray away from their goal of promoting employee engagement and branding for companies. Truly, their success lies in their ability to maintain consistency and provide their customers and employees with the best products and services.

