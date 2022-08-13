New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): The corporate tax collection in the first four months of the current fiscal year has seen a growth of 34 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of the Fiscal Year 2021-2022.

Income Tax Department, which made a series of tweets, said the corporate tax collections during FY 2021-22 at Rs 7.23 lakh crore registered a growth of over 58 per cent as compared to the tax collection of FY 2020-21.

"Even when compared to collections of FY 2018-19 (pre-COVID period), the collections of FY 2021-22 are higher by over nine per cent," it said.

The IT Department said that the positive trend of growth continues, but for the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic during FY 2020-21, when the corporate tax collections took a temporary hit.

"This indicates that the simplified tax regime with low rates and no exemptions has lived up to its promise," the department said. (ANI)

