Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): CoSoSys, a leader in Data Loss Prevention (DLP) and insider threat management, has announced the latest version of its award-winning Endpoint Protector solution in India. The release introduces a host of new features, including Advanced Content Detection, allowing organizations to build even more targeted data protection policies, reduce false positives, and tackle the growing complexity of their hybrid work environments.

With Advanced Content Detection Rules*, administrators are able to build more powerful policies. In Endpoint Protector 5.5.0.0, it's possible to define complex conditions for content scanning. This includes combining multiple criteria (such as PIIs, dictionary words, and regular expressions) using logical operators (AND/OR) and the ability to apply content detection rules only to specific file types (such as text files, Excel files, and more).

Endpoint Protector v5.5.0.0 also introduces a new integration with Okta SSO* to streamline and automate the process of managing user accounts, credentials, and privileges on third-party systems.

"The latest version of Endpoint Protector comes with advanced capabilities to help our customers both strengthen and simplify data security," said Roman Foeckl, CEO and Founder, CoSoSys. "With the new features and integrations, we want to empower businesses to stay ahead of security risks and help them stay productive and focused on their work."

Endpoint Protector 5.5.0.0 also offers the following updates: monitoring webmail for Gmail, the ability to monitor both the subject field and the body content of emails sent using Gmail webmail. Reporting all sensitive information: Beginning with Endpoint Protector 5.5.0.0, administrators have the option of reporting any sensitive data transfers that Content-Aware Protection prohibits.

Filip Cotfas, Channel Manager, CoSoSys, elaborated on the company's objectives for the Indian market, saying, "With the launch of the newest version of Endpoint Protector, we seek to empower Indian enterprises as they prepare to go back to offices. We also intend to strengthen our channel partner ecosystem in India by adding more dealers to tap enterprises in the Tier II markets further."

CoSoSys has a strong clientele in India, including prominent businesses in the pharmaceutical and financial services industries.

