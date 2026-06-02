Business News | Country Club: Building Communities, Strengthening Social Fabric, and Redefining Luxury for Modern India

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 2: In every era, societies are shaped by the spaces where people come together--where friendships are formed, families celebrate milestones, and communities grow stronger. While clubs have traditionally served this purpose, many were often associated with exclusivity. Country Club reimagined that concept for a new India.

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Over the years, Country Club has evolved into one of India's largest leisure, hospitality, and holiday communities, built on a simple belief: luxury should not be reserved for a select few. It should be accessible to every family seeking meaningful experiences, memorable holidays, and lasting connections.

At the heart of Country Club's success lies its commitment to creating unforgettable holiday experiences. Long before experiential travel became a trend, the brand recognized that vacations are not merely a luxury but an essential part of a fulfilling life. Today, with over 2 MILLION MEMBERS, Country Club has become one of India's most recognized holiday and leisure networks.

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A VISIONARY Behind the MovementBehind this remarkable journey is Rajeev Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director, whose vision has helped transform Country Club into a community-driven lifestyle brand. As Rajeev Reddy says, "Luxury is not about exclusivity, but INCLUSIVITY. It is about creating experiences that enrich lives and building a community where everyone belongs."

More Than a Club -- A COMMUNITYCountry Club is far more than a collection of properties. It is a vibrant ecosystem where families connect, friendships flourish, and communities come together.

From social gatherings and cultural festivals to wellness programs, sports, entertainment, and vacations, Country Club continues to strengthen the social fabric that binds people together. Its philosophy is simple: when people come together, communities become stronger.

PREMIUM EXPERIENCES for EveryoneCountry Club has been a pioneer in democratizing PREMIUM EXPERIENCES. By making quality hospitality, recreation, wellness, and holiday opportunities accessible to a wider audience, it has redefined what a modern club can be. It has created a lifestyle once considered accessible only to a privileged few.

Expanding Beyond Borders, Enriching HolidaysWhat began as an Indian success story has evolved into a global hospitality and lifestyle movement.

From the bustling streets of BANGKOK and the beaches of PATTAYA and PHUKET through the THAILAND MASTER CARD program, to the cultural richness of SRILANKA and the scenic beauty of GANGTOK, Country Club offers members a WORLD OF HOLIDAY possibilities.

Closer to home, members can enjoy wildlife adventures in the SUNDARBANS and BANDIPUR, rejuvenating wellness escapes at KOVALAM'S FLOATING SPA, and experiences ranging from scuba diving and paragliding to safaris, island excursions, and family retreats.

The true measure of Country Club's success lies in the memories it creates. Last year alone, the company facilitated over 70,000 FAMILY HOLIDAYS across its network. With its growing INTERNATIONAL FOOTPRINT, particularly in THAILAND, Country Club is poised to cross 100,000 HOLIDAYS ANNUALLY and target 200,000 HOLIDAYS within the next THREE YEARS.

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The Future of Club Culture

With over 2 million members, an expanding global presence, and a commitment to INCLUSIVE luxury, Country Club continues to redefine hospitality for modern India.

At its heart, Country Club is a story about people--bringing families together, creating lifelong memories, and building communities that thrive on connection rather than exclusivity.

That is what makes Country Club truly modern, truly inclusive, and truly Indian.

For franchise enquiries and business collaborations:

Website: www.countryclubindia.net

Contact:

Nirav | nirav@countryclubmail.com | 9845035959

Hiram | hiram@countryclubmail.com | 9849030540

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)