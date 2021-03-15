New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI/SRV Media): With its rich heritage and long-standing experience, Cranfield University is recognised globally for the quality of its teaching and world-leading research. Ever since its inception, it has pursued its vision and passion for applied research in management, science and technology.

Cranfield University's biggest strength lies in the fact that it is the only exclusively postgraduate university in technology and management fields in the UK. There are no undergraduate courses in its academic offering. Moreover, it also attracts students from more than 100 countries to encourage cultural diversity and the exchange of ideas. All these factors give a quiet, mature and professional feel to the campus environment, which puts postgraduate and research students at ease.

Other attributes that make Cranfield University a world-class institute include:

Foundational Values

In its quest to create world leaders in technology and management, Cranfield University relies on its four core values:

* Ambition: It strives to achieve excellence in everything it does.

* Impact: It focuses on changing people's lives and making this world a better place.

* Respect: It values everyone's expertise and supports each other.

* Community: It builds and cherishes its campus community and embraces diversity.

Comprehensive Scope of Courses

Cranfield University is a global university that offers programmes across STEM and management domains under one umbrella. Be its aerospace, automotive, computing, manufacturing, materials science, water, transport systems or environment, the choice of specialist postgraduate courses gives students unrivalled choice.

Staff to Student Ratio

Cranfield University has one academic staff member to every eight students, one of the best ratios among UK universities. This gives students excellent contact time with academic staff to help them achieve their potential. At the same time, students are also able to cultivate a friendlier relationship with peers and the staff and become part of the Cranfield community.

Partnerships with Industry and Government

Cranfield University firmly believes in providing education in alignment with industry needs and standards. Hence, it has partnered with government institutions and top business organizations for research, postgraduate programmes and professional development. It also undertakes research and consultancy for industry and government. These partnerships ensure students develop the skill industry needs, making Cranfield graduates highly employable around the world. empower its student to get hands-on, experiential learning in a real-world environment.

Scholarships, Projects and Placements

Cranfield University offers a range of scholarships for the brightest students to make education affordable for its students.

Industry focussed student projects are a key component of Cranfield courses, with students undertaking unique group projects set to solve real-world issues alongside their individual project where students can specialise and apply their knowledge. Since it has proximity to the capital city London, it has been able to establish a close association with 17,000+ private organizations, NGOs and government agencies. These relationships, teaching quality and the applied nature of the project work forms a solid foundation for lucrative employment and research opportunities for students. At present, the university boasts of 96 per cent employability rate.

Awards, Recognition and World-Class Facilities

It has taken over 75 years of research and teaching excellence to reach where Cranfield University stands today. It has earned well-deserved accolades; a few noteworthy ones are:

* Among top 50 world institutes in engineering.

* School of Management ranked consistently in the top 20 in Europe.

* Six-time winner of the Queen's Anniversary Prize in the history of 75 years. This is the UK's most prestigious form of national recognition.

* Among top 10 in the UK for commercial research, consultancy and professional development.

* Most number of students with masters in engineering degree in the UK.

* Only European university own and operate their own airport on campus to give hands-on flight experience to many students.

* Flight simulators, wind tunnels, operational aircraft and powerful computational computing facilities.

* Unique automotive test facilities including test tracks, rigs, simulators and off-road facilities

Cranfield University has been a preferred study destination for European and international students for decades. If you aspire to pursue a high-quality postgraduate or research programme from an international academic institute, Cranfield University is the place to be.

