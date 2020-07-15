New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Crea Worldwide, an innovation first manufacturing company that manufactures high end Lifestyle bags, PPE Kits & Coveralls and Tactical gear, today announced the launch of India's largest Protective Mask Brand, Mad Mask.

Mad Masks sells over 1500 SKUs through its online store, www.madmask.in with a vision to get every citizen to wear a mask to keep themselves safe.

Also Read | RIL 43rd AGM: Will Ensure COVID-19 Vaccine Reaches Every Nook and Corner of The Country, Says Reliance Foundation Chief Nita Ambani.

The brand has sold over 1000 masks in beta phase without any marketing and promotions; getting interest from Tier one to Tier three towns and cities. The masks are washable and reusable thus leading to zero BioMedical waste, another concern that Crea wants to address through Mad Masks.

"Enforcement is not any easy, but when one gives the freedom to express themselves through a creative expression or showcasing their creative vibe, enforcement has a very different viewpoint. At Crea, we want people to be safe by protecting themselves. While we work hard on ensuring the medical standard of masks, we want the youth, the workforce, the parents and their kids to wear masks. While safety is first, we want to bring out the cool quotient of our generations," opined Upkar Sharma, Founder & CEO, Crea Worldwide, on the launch.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy M31s Smartphone Likely to Be Launched in India This Month.

All masks have been created with a certified usage of the fabric and have in them three layers as follows:

1. Outer Layer - Breathable fine soft touch polyester

2. Filtration Layer - 25-30 GSM Meltblown Composite Material

3. Inner Layer - Soft and Premium Poly Cotton Anti Microbial finish, Silicon washed fabric.

The masks come in six different shapes and three sizes, starting from junior to large starting at Rs 299. Mad Masks makes it easier for anyone to pick up a mask of the right shape or pick a design from over 590 designs that are available. The brand is shipping in India currently and aims to be a Market Leader in the Mask Category as a brand this fiscal year.

Recently, Crea was awarded a grant of Rs 41 Lakhs from Marico Innovation Foundation for 'Innovate2Beat' challenge and emerged as front-runner with their ingenious PPE solutions for their hydrophobic and breathable PPE solutions and coveralls.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content for this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)