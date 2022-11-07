New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI/SRV): Creatorhub, an influencer marketing agency founded in 2020 with the dual vision to enable businesses to effectively harness the power of influencer marketing as well as put Northeastern Indian influencers under the spotlight, has successfully completed two years by achieving collaborations with 50+ national brands and 250+ influencers.

Since its inception, Creatorhub has also been recognized by Assam Startup and IIM Calcutta Innovation Park.

Founders Idrisha Tamuly, Lakshmi Nandon Boruah, and Rizvan Chowdhury identified a mammoth scope for influencer marketing in the region. Recent case studies corroborate the quick and tangible benefits reaped by brands with Influencer marketing.

The drastic rise in popularity of influencer marketing in the mainstream has trickled down to regional audiences, including the Northeast region of India.

Creatorhub has been consistently onboarding influencers from remote areas of Northeast to this platform.

Many youngsters from the remote regions of the Northeastern have a considerable presence and following on social media channels. However, they had little knowledge of using their potential to earn through their talent. Creatorhub has been able to source them and provide openings so that they can access unlimited income sources by collaborating as influencers with national brands.

With 5 years of industry experience, the founders' trio gave shape to a startup that married brand needs with the influencers from NER.

In a span of two years, Creatorhub has roped in over 250 top social media influencers from NER and worked with more than 50 nationally known brands for their marketing campaigns in the region, thus emerging as a favourite influencer marketing agency for marketers as well as aspiring Influencers.

Being conspicuously driven by an impact objective to facilitate livelihood opportunities for the talented and aspiring youths of NER in the fast-growing Influencer marketing sector, Creatorhub is consciously making a move to inspire and encourage housewives, students, working women, and content creators across the Northeastern states, to explore the opportunities awaiting them in the world of influencer marketing.

To know more, visit - Website: www.creatorhub.in and Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/creatorhub.in/

