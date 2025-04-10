VMPL

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 10: CREDAI Rajasthan Real Estate Expo is like a festival which is full of motivational sessions and entertainment.

Sixty crore business is expected to received State's largest real estate expo will be held at RIC from 17th to 20th April, CREDAI Rajasthan (Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India) organized a press conference at RIC on 9th April in which the state's largest real estate expo is going to be held from 17th to 20th April. Detailed information of Real Estate Expo-2025 organized by CREDAI Rajasthan in association with Vardhman Group and Punjab National Bank. During the conference CREDAI Rajasthan President Sanjay Gupta, General Secretary Ravindra Pratap Singh, Convener Girraj Aggarwal, Co-Convener Krishna Gupta and Co-Convener Amit Vijayvargiya etc. were present.

While speaking CREDAI Rajasthan General Secretary Shri Ravindra Pratap Singh said that CREDAI is a reliable organization and all the builders of the group are reliable. This expo is a golden opportunity for customers and real estate investors where they will get a chance to see and buy many projects at one place.

CREDAI Rajasthan Co-Convener Krishna Gupta said that CREDAI Rajasthan Real Estate Expo is like a festival which is full of motivational sessions and entertainment. This time we expect five thousand visitors to come. Along with this time sixty crore on-spot business is expected to be received.

More than 40 real estate businessmen's from various cities of the state including Jaipur, Alwar, Ajmer, Udaipur will participate in the expo. During this time more than 50 stalls will be set up where many property models of the state including Jaipur will be displayed. Plots, flats, villas, farm houses, shops and other properties will be sold through the expo. The biggest bumper discounts and offers of two years will be given in the expo. Recently held stall auction of CREDAI Rajasthan Real Estate Expo 2025 was also organized.

CREDAI Real Estate Expo is being organized in collaboration with Vardhman Group, Punjab National Bank, Bhavyaa Green, Trimurti Colonizers and Builders and ECE Elevators Birla Group.

