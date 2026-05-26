Business News | Crescent Group Strengthens Lucknow's Commercial Real Estate Landscape with Crescent Heights and Platinum Mall

PNN

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 26: The commercial real estate market in Lucknow is witnessing rapid growth, and Crescent Group is emerging as a prominent name redefining premium business and retail infrastructure in the city. With landmark developments like Crescent Heights and Platinum Mall located in the rapidly expanding Sushant Golf City corridor near Lulu Mall, the group is creating a dynamic commercial ecosystem for leading national and international brands.

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Strategically positioned on Shaheed Path in Lucknow, both projects offer high visibility, strong connectivity, and modern infrastructure, making them ideal destinations for corporate offices, retail outlets, banks, educational institutions, and lifestyle brands.

Crescent Heights Becomes a Preferred Commercial Destination in Lucknow

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Located at T-2, IBB-2, Sushant Golf City, Near Lulu Mall, Shaheed Path, Lucknow - 226030, Crescent Heights has already attracted several reputed brands and institutions. The project is designed to cater to the growing demand for premium commercial spaces in one of Lucknow's fastest developing zones.

Prominent brands currently associated with Crescent Heights include:

- HDFC Bank

- Haldiram's

- Tata

- Toyota

- Radio City

- Canara Bank

- Punjab National Bank

- Rishita Developers

The project has successfully received its Completion Certificate, further strengthening buyer and investor confidence. Being a RERA registered commercial project, Crescent Heights offers credibility, compliance, and long-term value for businesses and investors alike.

Platinum Mall Expands Retail and Corporate Opportunities

Another major commercial development by Crescent Group, Platinum Mall, is located at T-6, IBB-2, Sushant Golf City, Near Lulu Mall, Shaheed Path, Lucknow - 226030.

The mall has rapidly emerged as a hub for retail, education, technology, and food brands. Some of the leading names currently operating within Platinum Mall include:

- IBM

- Domino's

- Godrej

- Physics Wallah

- Swiggy

With its modern commercial architecture, strategic location, and increasing footfall, Platinum Mall is positioned to become one of Lucknow's most sought after business and retail destinations.

Upcoming Expansion in Vibhuti Khand

Continuing its growth momentum, Crescent Group has also announced an upcoming commercial project in Vibhuti Khand, Lucknow, one of the city's prime commercial and corporate hubs. The upcoming development is expected to further strengthen the group's presence in Uttar Pradesh's booming commercial real estate sector.

Focus on Infrastructure, Brand Value, and Investment Growth

The rise of organized commercial infrastructure in Lucknow has opened new opportunities for brands, startups, investors, and entrepreneurs. Crescent Group's developments focus on premium location advantages, modern amenities, brand visibility, and long-term commercial sustainability.

With increasing demand for commercial spaces near major urban landmarks such as Lulu Mall Lucknow and Shaheed Path, Crescent Group's projects are witnessing growing attention from businesses seeking scalable and future-ready commercial environments.

The company's emphasis on compliance, infrastructure quality, and strategic tenant partnerships reflects its vision of building commercially vibrant destinations that contribute to Lucknow's evolving urban growth story.

For more information, visit:

Crescent Group Official Website

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