New Delhi [India], January 25: After making a huge name in mobile accessories products; VARNI has started the year 2024 with an amazing association with the cricketer Ravindra Jadeja as the face of their brand. According to sources, Kishan Mali; Founder & Managing Director of VARNI, made an official announcement last year on the 10th year anniversary of VARNI.

While inaugurating a new campaign, 'One India One Future' Mali addressed his dealers & distributors across India and inspired everyone by his own story of struggle and journey of 10 years with the message of '10 SAAL KI JOURNEY FOREVER VARNI'.

Also with everyone's promise, he made a decision to take their brand to another level in the international market with some new marketing strategies. Furthermore, he added his moment of celebration and happiness by this association. According to him with Jadeja VARNI is surely going to be more known in the world.

Though VARNI started in 2009 it has always given quality products over affordable price and futuristic designs. Jadeja is also happy with this association and will surely support this initiative of VARNI.

