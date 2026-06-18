Business News | Crocs Brings the Spirit of Monsoon to Life with 'Wonderfully Unordinary' Campaign Featuring Rashmika Mandanna

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 18: Crocs™, a world leader in innovative casual footwear, marks one of its most significant commercial and cultural moments in India with the nationwide launch of the India adaptation of its global 'Wonderfully Unordinary' platform. Set against the backdrop of the monsoon, it is anchored in an ongoing partnership with brand ambassador Rashmika Mandanna--known for her strong cultural influence and audience connect--and reinforces Crocs' commitment to driving self-expression through locally resonant storytelling.

Also Read | TG20 League Row: Vijay Deverakonda, Venkatesh Daggubati, Tilak Varma Among Those Served Legal Notices by Telangana Cricket Association.

Launched globally earlier this year, Wonderfully Unordinary champions individuality and the power of embracing what makes you different. The India chapter brings this philosophy to life through a distinctly local, monsoon-led narrative that captures the energy, spontaneity, and cultural significance of the season.

At the heart of the campaign is a visually striking, larger-than-life film where rain serves as a central storytelling element, amplifying mood, movement, and moments of self-expression. It opens with Rashmika Mandanna in a stylized, controlled world where she is expected to conform. As the first drops of rain fall and she steps into her Classic Ballet shoes, the narrative shifts, unfolding into a vibrant, immersive universe where individuality takes centre stage.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Equals Lionel Messi’s Record As Portugal Slump to Draw with DR Congo.

As the rain intensifies, the film brings together a series of high-energy vignettes featuring creators Swayamsiddha Priyadarshi, Kevin Zingkhai, Krithi Yaradi, and Aryan Katoch. From Swayam's grand sitar performance and Kevin's unconventional city ride on horseback to spontaneous musical moments that emerge amidst the chaos of the city, each scene blends fashion, culture, and music into a visually rich expression of instinctive individuality. More than just a setting, the monsoon elevates the scale, drama, and emotional depth of the narrative, making every moment feel bold and immersive.

Watch the campaign film here - https://www.instagram.com/reel/DZrf2WyMbhS/?igsh=OTd4cHE3cnRqdDlm

Speaking about the campaign, Rashmika Mandanna, Brand Ambassador for Crocs India, said: "What I loved most about this campaign was that it felt incredibly natural and fun. The film celebrates people for who they are, and that made the entire experience very enjoyable. Having partnered with Crocs over time, there's a genuine sense of familiarity and comfort that makes every collaboration special. I was especially excited to wear the new Ballet silhouette - It's comfortable, versatile and fits perfectly into my everyday style, making it one of my favourite looks from the campaign."

Commenting on the launch, Carly Gomez, Chief Marketing Officer, Crocs, said: "Monsoon continues to be one of the most important moments for Crocs in India, making it a natural backdrop for this regional adaptation of our global Wonderfully Unordinary brand platform. The campaign is rooted in a universal belief that individuality should be celebrated, and we wanted to bring that idea to life through voices and personalities that feel distinctly local. Together with global ambassador Rashmika and local creators, we've created a campaign that reflects the creativity, confidence and self-expression of today's generation, while reinforcing the role of Crocs shoes and sandals as a canvas for personal style."

The film was conceptualised by Kulfi Collective, produced by Calk & Cheese, and directed by Achowe. Speaking about the creative vision behind the campaign, Achowe said, "What's always interesting about a brand like Crocs is how personal it is, everyone wears it their own way. We wanted the film to capture that sense of individuality and self-expression rather than just showcasing the product. Rashmika brought so much personality and ease to the shoot, it felt like we were simply capturing moments. The goal was to create something playful, stylish, and full of character, while keeping it effortless and real."

The campaign is now live across digital, social, and retail touchpoints as part of a 360-degree rollout this monsoon. It is supported by a refreshed assortment led by the Classic Ballet, alongside seasonal colourways across the Classics range and new iterations such as the Classic Platform Buckle Clog. India-exclusive monsoon-inspired Jibbitz™ charms further extend personalisation. The collection is available on crocs.in, Myntra, and Crocs retail stores nationwide.

About Crocs, Inc.:

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX), headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for all, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The Company's brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE, and its products are sold in more than 85 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. For more information on Crocs, Inc. visit investors.crocs.com. To learn more about our brands, visit www.crocs.com or www.heydude.com. Individuals can also visit https://investors.crocs.com/news-and-events/ and follow both Crocs and HEYDUDE on their social platforms.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)