Business News | Crompton Enters India's House Wires Category with the Launch of Crompton Armor Wires

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., one of India's most trusted consumer electrical brands with leadership in fans, pumps, lighting, and appliances announced the launch of Crompton Armor Wires, marking its entry into the house wires category. At launch events held across Tamil Nadu, Telangana & Karnataka, the company's leadership unveiled the new range of Crompton Armor House Wires, designed to serve as the core electrical backbone of Indian households. This expansion is a natural adjacency to Crompton's existing portfolio, building on a trusted 85-year legacy of engineering excellence.

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To capture the massive opportunity in the cables and wires sector valued at nearly Rs. 1.25 lakh crore - Crompton is deploying a robust South-first go-to-market plan. Starting with Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Karnataka, the brand is leveraging its strong distribution network to ensure a seamless entry into this new category. By extending its proven Crompton 2.0 playbook anchored in premiumization, consumer-first innovation, and deep trade engagement--the company aims to raise benchmarks in performance, safety, and reliability within the residential ecosystem.

The Crompton Armor range includes multiple variants designed to address diverse household needs, with differentiated safety, insulation, and performance features. At the premium end is Crompton Armor Ultra, engineered with 10% more copper and the ability to operate at higher temperatures (up to 90°C). The range will include flexible house wires, designed to meet relevant quality standards while reinforcing Crompton's reputation for reliability and innovation.

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As Indian homes continue to evolve with higher appliance usage and increased electrical loads, the need for durable and safe wiring solutions has become more critical than ever. Crompton Armor Wires are designed to meet these evolving demands, ensuring long-term performance and reliability.

Future-ready wires. More current. Higher heat tolerance. Safer homes.

* Optimized Performance Across Needs: Multiple variants designed to meet varying household electrical requirements* Superior Material Quality: 99.9%+ pure copper ensures efficient and consistent power flow* Enhanced Safety: Low-smoke and low-toxic-gas properties for safer indoor environments* Reliable Performance Under Stress: Armor Ultra operates at up to 90°C, ensuring stability under heavy load and varying environmental conditions.* Long-Term Durability: Flame-retardant, anti-termite, and anti-rodent properties for sustained protection* Global Standards: 100% RoHS compliance and adherence to rigorous national safety norms

The go-to-market strategy goes beyond retail, focusing on a comprehensive engagement model that empowers electricians, contractors, and key retailers, while also building strong preference among architects and builders. South India has been chosen as the launchpad owing to Crompton's strong brand equity and distribution strength, making it the ideal region to build early national momentum.

Promeet Ghosh, MD & CEO, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., said, "At Crompton, consumers and electricians have trusted us for over 85 years to deliver safety, quality, and performance across core electrical categories. Our foray into residential house wires is a natural extension of that legacy and a strategic growth opportunity. This category offers a compelling business model, and we are investing in building a strong and scalable presence through product quality, distribution expansion, and deeper engagement with the ecosystem. At the same time, there is a clear need to drive greater awareness around the importance of choosing the right wiring solutions, given its direct impact on household safety and long-term performance. We are focused on establishing a strong presence in South India before expanding nationally, leveraging our brand strength, distribution network, and proven execution capabilities."

Shaleen Nayak, Business Unit Head - Lighting, Solar, Wires & Cables, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., added, "Residential wires is a critical yet often under-considered part of home infrastructure, where product quality directly impacts safety and long-term performance. With Crompton Armor Wires, we are focused on scalability and durability and compliance with safety standards that modern households expect. Our Crompton Armor Ultra range, with 10% more copper and superior insulation, is designed to support the evolving power needs of modern homes. As we enter this category, our priority is to ensure strong availability, support our channel partners, and build confidence across electricians and consumers alike. Along with Crompton Armor we are also launching the Crompton Saathi App for electricians, this app will act as a one stop shop for all information related to the product and applicable incentives. This marks a significant step forward towards strengthening our decades long association with electricians."

The cables and wires sector is a large and fast-growing market, valued at nearly Rs. 1.25 lakh crore. According to the 2024 research report by Motilal Oswal, residential house wires alone account for Rs. 30,000-35,000 crore and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 12-14% from 2024 to 2029. Crompton's entry expands its total addressable market while bringing its reputation for trust, quality, and durability into a new category.

Today, homeowners, especially those building new or first homes are increasingly seeking trusted brands for safety and peace of mind. With this launch, Crompton strengthens its role in the residential electrical ecosystem, bringing its trusted promise of safety and reliability to a core household category. Already present in over 500 million homes, the brand's enduring legacy, proven execution, and strong go-to-market network position it well to succeed in this segment.

About Crompton

With a brand legacy of over 85 years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is India's market leader in the category of fans and residential pumps. Over the years, the organization has continuously strived to produce a range of innovative products that cater to the modern consumer including superior quality and high-performance fans, pumps, lighting solutions, and a range of other categories like water heaters; air coolers; small kitchen appliances like mixer grinders, air fryers, OTG, electric kettles etc; other home appliances like irons & built-in kitchen appliances. The company has further invested in brand and innovation to not only better understand and meet consumer needs but to also help drive energy efficiency. The consumer business also has a well-established and organized distribution network driven by a strong dealer base across the country offering a wide service network and robust after-sales service to its customers. Beyond its consumer portfolio, Crompton also has a robust B2B presence in the Lighting segment, delivering advanced and energy-efficient solutions for commercial and industrial applications. In 2025, Crompton became the first lighting company to receive the GreenPro certification for its B2B lighting solution, reaffirming its commitment to sustainability and innovation. Strengthening its foothold in the renewable energy space, the company has forayed into solar rooftops--representing a significant step forward in its contribution to India's evolving clean energy landscape. With solar solutions spanning lighting, pumps, and rooftops, Crompton continues to lead as a responsible and future-ready brand in sustainable energy.

The company's consistent dedication to developing energy-efficient products has led to significant recognition. It has been honored with three prestigious National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) by BEE, Ministry of Power. The recent award was presented by the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu for the company's storage water heater in 2025. In 2019, the brand won in two categories: Ceiling Fans and LED Bulbs. Additionally, it was recognized as one of India's Best Managed Companies 2022 by Deloitte Private and listed among 'India's Top 500 Companies 2022' by Dun & Bradstreet India. The company has also been featured in Brand Top 75 most valuable Indian brands list for 2020 released by WPP and Kantar. Furthermore, Crompton was also recognized as the Brand of the Decade 2021 by Herald Global and BARC Asia in the Consumer Electrical category.

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