NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited, renowned for its dedication to quality and innovative lighting solutions, is thrilled to unveil its latest range of Decorative lights - The Wallsmile Wall Light Series. Whether you are decorating your home or just looking to add a touch of elegance, this collection is designed to elevate living spaces for DIY enthusiasts and professional decorators. Perfect for both minimalist and luxurious interiors, these wall lights will add a touch of elegance and charm to any room.

Also Read | P Balachandrakumar Passes Away: Know About Key Witness Who Exposed Actor Dileep's Role in 2017 Actress Assault Case That Rocked Malayalam Film Industry.

Consumers are increasingly looking for lighting solutions that combine beauty and functionality. Crompton's Wall Lights satisfy the consumer's needs by offering a blend of elegance and style that transforms any space. These lights create a distinctive ambiance. Whether you're looking to add a touch of luxury or set the perfect mood, Crompton's Wall Lights come in a variety of shapes that match every emotion, effortlessly infusing warmth and charm into your home. Ideal for corridors, garden walls as well as indoor spaces, these lights help create an inviting atmosphere that reflects your unique personality. They add depth and visual interest to any space, enhancing your living environment.

Crompton's Decorative Wall Lighting Range includes a diverse range of products which elevate the overall experience of the consumer:

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 13, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

* Wall Lamps: All four of these contemporary designs are made to last and are easy to install. With a one-year warranty, these lights demonstrate Crompton's dedication to excellence.

* Ball Lights: Lighting is more than just a necessity; it's an essential element of design that transforms spaces. This collection of wall lights combines artistry and functionality, providing not only illumination but also a touch of elegance for any room.

* K Lights: The One-Way and Up & Down K Light are engineered to direct light precisely where you need it. Whether you want to highlight a piece of art, illuminate a pathway, or create ambiance in a cozy corner, this fixture delivers bright, focused lighting that enhances your environment.

* Telescopic Up & Down Lights: The Two-Way Telescopic lights are designed to project light both upward and downward, offering enhanced versatility for your lighting needs. Whether you want to highlight architectural features or create a warm ambiance in a living area, this fixture delivers beautifully balanced light in both directions.

Designed to upgrade the overall lighting experience of the space, the Decorative Wall Lights range are offers reliable lighting solutions for anyone who wants to upgrade the aesthetics of their home decor. This range of lights is water resistant and dust-free, which makes them suitable for both indoor as well as outdoor environments as they can take splashes of water without affecting the productivity and functioning of the product. Additionally, the entire range of these wall lights are registered with Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), which ensures that the safety, quality & performance standards are verified.

Speaking about the latest launch, Shaleen Nayak, Vice President & Business Head, Lighting - Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., stated, "At Crompton, we view lighting as an art form that has the power to redefine spaces--going far beyond mere illumination. Our approach focuses on offering consumers innovative solutions that elevate their everyday experiences. From enhancing ambiance to ensuring reliability, our lighting solutions are designed to combine beauty, functionality, and durability. The latest Wall Lights Range exemplifies this ethos, featuring surge protection, water resistance and easy installation. These lights are not just fixtures--they're a testament to Crompton's commitment to setting new benchmarks in quality and originality, making us a trusted partner for modern homes."

Available at Crompton-authorized retail outlets nationwide and on major e-commerce platforms, this collection is designed to brighten and elevate interiors while enhancing decor.

The price range of the products is as follows:

Available at Crompton-authorized retail outlets nationwide and on major e-commerce platforms, this collection is designed to brighten and elevate interiors while enhancing decor.

With a brand legacy of over 85 years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is India's market leader in the category of fans and residential pumps. Over the years, the organization has continuously strived to produce a range of innovative products that cater to the modern consumer including superior quality and high-performance fans, pumps, lighting solutions and a range of other categories like water heaters; air coolers; small kitchen appliances like mixer grinders, air fryers, OTG, electric kettles etc.; other home appliances like irons & built-in kitchen appliances. The company has further invested in brand and innovation to not only better understand and meet consumer needs, but to also help drive energy efficiency. The consumer business also has a well-established and organized distribution network driven by a strong dealer base across the country offering a wide service network and robust after sales service to its customers.

The company's consistent dedication to developing energy-efficient products has led to significant recognition. It has been honored with three prestigious National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) by BEE, Ministry of Power. The recent award was presented by the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu for the company's storage water heater in 2023. In 2019, the brand won in two categories: Ceiling Fans and LED Bulbs. Additionally, it was recognized as one of India's Best Managed Companies 2022 by Deloitte Private and listed among 'India's Top 500 companies 2022' by Dun & Bradstreet India. The company has also been featured in Brand Top 75 most valuable Indian brands list for 2020 released by WPP and Kantar. Furthermore, Crompton was also recognized as the Brand of the Decade 2021 by Herald Global and BARC Asia in the Consumer Electrical category.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)