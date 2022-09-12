New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI/ATK): The Decentralized Finance (DeFi) sector will continue to expand and more buyers will become aware of the merits of cryptocurrency projects and tokens. It is those projects at the top, penetrating the market due to immersive developments, that will be the focus moving forward. Big Eyes Coin (BIG), MakerDAO (DAI), and Theta Network (THETA) are three cryptocurrency projects that have proven and will continue to prove to be ahead of the curve.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): A Democracy Token With A Touch Of FunBig Eyes Coin (BIG) is a decentralized cryptocurrency project that will be launched on UniSwap. The new cryptocurrency project will be focused on two things: creating value for its users and saving the world's oceans. To successfully do this, the developers behind the project have created a roadmap and implemented features in its platform to ensure that its users have an immersive experience.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a cryptocurrency project that is all about community. No project can thrive without its users. For this reason, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) promises to make all elements of its platform income-generating. Here are the features of Big Eyes Coin (BIG):

- A Decentralized Community.

- 5 per cent Visible Charity Wallet Holding.

- A Decentralized Exchange for Asset Trading (Big EyesSwap)

- Creative and Valuable NFT Projects and Events.

- Big Eyes Merch including stickers, posters, hoodies, etc.

- No tax. No transaction fees.

The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) ecosystem will function using the BIG token. This will serve as a reward for user participation.

MakerDAO (DAI): The Decentralized Ecosystem Reforming the Crypto SpaceMakerDAO (DAI) is the first ever Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) in the crypto space. The function of a DAO is simply to convert aspects and functional features of corporations into smart contracts to allow for transparent governance. The platform solves three major issues encountered in traditional finance: transparency, volatility, and centralization.

The network, with the utilization of proprietary technologies, takes away the need for third parties to make transactions and ensures that there are viable solutions to financial services. The problem of volatility is one of the reasons traditional financial corporations are apathetic towards cryptocurrencies.

MakerDAO (DAI) makes use of three strategic tools to ensure that its native token, DAI, is constantly stabilized. They are Target Price, Target Rate Feedback Mechanism, and Collateral Debt Position. The platform also takes a unique approach to its tokens. There is no mining. One of the platform's tokens, MKR, is either created or destroyed in response to the price movement of the other token, DAI.

MKR and DAI are the two cryptocurrency tokens used on the MakerDAO platform. MKR is the governance token and DAI is the stablecoin supported by MKR.

The platform's decentralized exchange is known as Oasis Direct and this is where exchanges between MKR, DAI, and ETH occur.

Theta Network (THETA): The Next Generation Streaming PlatformTheta Network (THETA) is a decentralized global infrastructure for audio-visual content and delivery of data. It is an open-source project that provides peer-to-peer video streaming, learning, movies, music, and more. The Theta Network (THETA) is completely powered by its users, making it decentralized. To be more specific, users contribute their bandwidth and computing power to the network in exchange for tokens. The developers behind Theta Network are invested in solving the problems faced by the video streaming industry through its innovative blockchain.

The Theta Network (THETA) is unique because it provides expandability and interoperability. The video delivery network allows for the creation of decentralized applications (DApps) by leveraging the security and efficiency of Ethereum and its own powerful technical toolset. Currently, Theta Network is the only decentralized platform for video streaming. Video streams are pulled from caching nodes and this helps to reduce the cost of delivering content. THETA and TFUEL tokens are the two tokens used on the platform. THETA for governance and TFUEL for utility and incentives.

