New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI/ATK): The development of the decentralized finance (DeFi) market can be attributed to the features of several cryptocurrencies on the market today. Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Decentraland (MANA), and Theta Network (THETA) are three cryptocurrencies that have special features that will enable them to contribute even more to the growth of the Decentralized finance (DeFi) industry.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is Growing the World's Financial MarketThe Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new addition to the crypto market that is focused on shifting wealth into the world of decentralized finance (DeFi) and at the same time protecting and preserving an important part of the world's financial market and ecosystem. Unlike other dog-themed cryptocurrencies on the crypto market today like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is represented by an irresistibly cute Japanese-oriented and Sushi-loving cat. The Big Eyes Cat is interested in saving the oceans of the world and promoting the adoption of decentralized finance (DeFi) in the world's financial market.

Also Read | Oppo F21s Pro Series India Launch on September 15, 2022; Specifications Leaked Online.

The Big Eyes Coin is hosted on its own ecosystem and its token is symbolized as BIG. The BIG token will have a total supply of 200 billion units whose allocation will be regulated using the "No Buy tax, no sell tax" policy. This policy will eliminate the need for exorbitant transaction fees on the Big Eyes ecosystem. It will also allow changes to be made to features of the ecosystem such as the Liquidity pool and the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) marketing system.

Details on the Big Eyes Coin's token economics which is referred to as its Cuteomics are contained in the cryptocurrency's whitepaper. Following its launch into the crypto-verse, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will follow its roadmap which it dubs its 'Plan of Action.' The details of this plan of action are also contained in the Big Eyes Coin's whitepaper.

Also Read | The Fabelmans Review: Steven Spielberg’s Semi-Autobiographical Film Receives Acclaim From Critics, Gets Called the Best Movie of the Year.

Decentraland (MANA) is Taking Virtual Reality (VR) to the Next LevelReferred to as a Virtual Reality (VR) platform, Decentraland (MANA) is an open-source decentralized platform that is backed by one of the largest blockchain networks in the world, Ethereum (ETH). The Decentraland (MANA) platform was created by Ariel Meilich and Esteban Ordano to serve the decentralized finance (DeFi) community by allowing its users to develop, create, and generate income from providing decentralized services, especially decentralized applications (dApps). The launch of the Decentraland (MANA) platform was facilitated by the 24 million dollars it generated during its Initial Coin Offering (ICO) that was conducted in 2017.

The Decentraland platform is powered by two tokens which are known as MANA and LAND. MANA is an ERC-20 token that serves as the main utility token of the Decentraland ecosystem. The token can also be used to purchase LAND, which is the ERC-721 standard non-fungible token (NFT) of the Decentraland platform. The LAND token is utilized to pay for items that are featured on the Decentraland Virtual Reality (VR) platform. Both of these tokens are compatible with the underlying technology of the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. This means that they can be easily exchanged for other tokens that are hosted on the blockchain.

Theta Network (THETA) is Growing the Video Streaming IndustryThe Theta Network (THETA) is a decentralized open-source network of computers and operating systems that operate and regulate the activities of a video streaming platform. The Theta Network (THETA) works by utilizing the functioning of enterprise validator nodes, guardian nodes, and edge nodes. These nodes power the network and enable it to allow developers and creators to build decentralized applications (dApps) on the Theta Network (THETA).

Activities that occur on the Theta Network (THETA) are powered by the network's native token known as THETA.

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)