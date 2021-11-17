Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): CSS Corp, a global customer experience and technology services provider, and Resolve Systems, the leading intelligent IT automation software vendor, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver industry-specific and automated IT operations solutions that help customers achieve operational efficiency through AI and automation.

This partnership will enable both organizations to manage and optimize the full spectrum of enterprise IT operations while driving targeted business outcomes for clients.

CSS Corp leverages over 25 years of expertise in IT consulting and managed services with deep experience working with product and platform businesses across different industry verticals. The company's integrated IT services across digital engineering, platform support and cloud operations are designed to address industry-specific business outcomes. Resolve helps enterprises achieve agile, autonomous operations with an industry-leading intelligent IT automation platform that powers more than a million automations every day - from simple, repetitive tasks to complex processes.

"Enterprises aren't able to harness the power of automation because of distributed silos of technology-specific automation use cases. We plan to orchestrate industry-specific business outcomes by combining Resolve's intelligent automation capabilities with CSS Corp's deeper understanding of customers' business and integrated IT solutions across applications, infrastructure, and platforms. The strength of both the companies across geographies, deep domain expertise in automation, advanced analytics, and insights, is complementary," said Ajay Tyagi, Executive Vice President, CSS Corp.

Gabby Nizri, Chief Strategy Officer, Resolve Systems, said, "With the acceleration of digital transformation post-pandemic, enterprises are evaluating new operational models, reimagining their IT workflows, processes, and resource deployments under the new work-anywhere reality. In this environment, the role of intelligent IT automation is indispensable. The partnership with CSS Corp brings more than 25 years of expertise in IT services, deep knowledge, and best practices to help enterprises meet their digital transformation objectives."

This partnership will leverage both companies' resources, technologies, industry expertise, and market presence, including technical collaboration across the organizations and joint global go-to-market initiatives. This move is part of CSS Corp's global strategy to use innovative solutions to influence business outcomes for customers by accelerating their automation journeys and addressing challenges posed by the increasing IT complexity across the organization.

