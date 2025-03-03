BusinessWire India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 3: CTOtalk, the premier platform for technology leaders to connect, collaborate, and share insights, is excited to continue its annual calendar of exclusive tech sessions. Designed to drive innovation and thought leadership, these events bring together top CTOs, industry experts, and business leaders to explore the latest technology advancements.

Also Read | WWE RAW Tonight, March 3: CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Gunther to Make Appearances; Rhea Ripley vs Iyo Sky for Women’s World Title and Other Exciting Events To Look Forward To on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

The latest edition of CTOtalk took place in Chennai, featuring an exclusive session in collaboration with Flipkart, India's leading e-commerce platform. Titled "Ever wondered what powers Flipkart's seamless payments at massive scale?". The event featured Aamir Ashraf Aazmi, Principal Architect at Flipkart, who shared deep insights into Big Billion Days, distributed systems, and the future of payments.

Key Highlights from the Session:

Also Read | Indian Stock Market Crash: Stocks of Broking Platform Angel One, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Plunge up to 10% As Market Continues Seeing Downturn.

* Flipkart's Tech Success Story: The cutting-edge technology that powers seamless transactions at scale.

* Exclusive Industry Insights: Throughout this session, the spokesperson shared insights on complexities of distributed systems and how they enable secure, high-speed payments.

* Interactive Discussions: Engaged with senior engineers and tech enthusiasts to explore AI, cloud computing, and digital transformation.

* Practical Takeaways: These sessions help attendees have discussions on optimizing large-scale payment systems and enhancing customer experiences.

"We are at a pivotal moment in the technology landscape--AI is set to disrupt at a scale far beyond what we anticipate. Until now, tech has primarily disrupted traditional industries, quick commerce, and Industry 4.0. But today, AI is disrupting tech itself, creating a massive shift in the supply-demand equation of tech talent. CTOtalk facilitates the transformation of India's top tech minds to the new AI Era," said Suresh Sambandam, Founder & CEO of Kissflow & Visionary behind CTOtalk.

Aamir Ashraf Aazmi, Principal Architect at Flipkart, shared his thoughts on the event:

"At Flipkart, technology is at the core of delivering seamless, scalable, and secure payment experiences. CTOtalk provides an incredible opportunity to engage with fellow tech leaders, share insights, and explore the innovations driving the future of digital payments. We are excited to be part of this initiative and contribute to the growing tech community in India."

As CTOtalk continues its journey across India, upcoming sessions will feature top tech leaders discussing Emerging Tools & Technologies, Architecting Scalable Systems, AI-powered Business Transformation, Cybersecurity, and the Future of Tech Leadership.

The next event - CTOtalk X Appen will take place on: 22nd March 2025 (Saturday) in Hyderabad. Click here for more details: https://bit.ly/4bhINvg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)