Business News | Culture Circle Enters UAE to Build GCC's Most Trusted Indian Sneaker & Streetwear Marketplace

VMPL

Dubai [UAE], May 21: Culture Circle, Asia's leading hype and luxury marketplace, has officially announced its launch in the UAE, marking a major milestone in the company's global expansion journey as it takes homegrown Indian sneaker and streetwear culture to international markets. With this launch, Culture Circle aims to redefine luxury and hype commerce across the GCC through an authentication-first, digital-led ecosystem built for the modern, mobile-native consumer.

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Widely recognised for building one of Asia's largest authenticated marketplaces for hype and luxury fashion, Culture Circle enters the UAE with over 8 lakh+ SKUs available to shop from across premium sneakers, luxury handbags, watches, streetwear, collectibles, and global fashion labels. The platform allows users to directly compare prices across UAE sellers, ensuring transparent pricing and access to the best market rates across categories.

As part of its UAE expansion, Culture Circle is also exporting Indian sneakers and homegrown streetwear culture to the GCC market, taking India's rapidly growing sneaker ecosystem to a global audience while creating stronger international demand for Indian-origin brands and curated sneaker collections. The company also plans to open its first physical UAE store within this fiscal year as part of its larger omnichannel expansion strategy in the region.

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Purpose-built for the GCC market, Culture Circle offers native AED pricing inclusive of VAT, ensuring complete pricing transparency with no hidden customs costs upon delivery. The platform has partnered with Ship Global as its official cross-border shipment partner to enable seamless international deliveries, faster fulfilment, and a hassle-free shopping experience across the UAE.

At the centre of Culture Circle's proposition is its uncompromising commitment to authenticity and consumer trust. Every product available on the platform undergoes rigorous multi-level verification through the platform's proprietary "Check Check" authentication process, reinforcing Culture Circle's position as one of the most trusted authentication-led marketplaces in the luxury and hype segment.

The platform further differentiates itself through customer-first features including:- Easy Cash on Delivery (COD) across UAE- Free shipping- Check Check authentication- Easy size exchanges- Seamless price comparison across verified sellers

Bringing together the worlds of luxury fashion and contemporary street culture under a single ecosystem, Culture Circle enables consumers to seamlessly shop everything from Jordans and Yeezys to Birkin bags and Rolex watches through one unified checkout experience. The UAE launch will also introduce GCC-exclusive drops and region-specific colourways from globally coveted brands, catering to the region's rapidly growing appetite for limited-edition fashion, sneakers, and collectibles.

Further strengthening its marketplace ecosystem, Culture Circle is also introducing a dedicated resale and consignment vertical through its "Sell With Us" programme, enabling collectors, resellers, and luxury owners across the GCC to participate in the thriving secondary luxury market. The platform will additionally offer a WhatsApp-first VIP concierge service for premium customers, delivering personalised sourcing, priority access, and curated shopping support.

The launch comes at a time when the UAE continues to establish itself as one of the world's fastest-growing luxury and hype consumption markets, driven by a highly aspirational, digitally connected, and globally aware consumer base. Despite strong regional demand, the market has lacked a single trusted platform combining luxury fashion, sneakers, and streetwear within a seamless authenticated ecosystem at scale. Culture Circle aims to bridge this gap through its technology-led marketplace model built on trust, accessibility, and community-driven commerce.

Speaking on the launch, Ackshay Jain said, "The UAE sits at the intersection of luxury, fashion, and global culture today. Consumers here are highly evolved and deeply value authenticity, exclusivity, and convenience. With Culture Circle, we are introducing a platform that not only offers the region's widest authenticated assortment across hype and luxury, but also delivers a seamless and transparent shopping experience tailored specifically for GCC consumers."

Devansh Jain Nawal added, "Our ambition has always been to build the world's most trusted marketplace for hype and luxury commerce. Following our strong growth trajectory in India, the UAE represented a natural next chapter for the brand given its influence on global luxury retail and sneaker culture. We are also proud to take Indian sneaker culture and homegrown brands to a global audience through this expansion. Over the next six months, we are targeting ₹15 crore GMV in the UAE market as we continue building a deeply engaged community-led ecosystem for the next generation of luxury consumers."

The UAE launch marks a defining milestone in Culture Circle's international growth journey as the company continues expanding its footprint across key global luxury and fashion markets through technology, authentication, and culturally driven commerce.

Please visit the link: https://www.culture-circle.com/ae

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