Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI/PRNewswire): In the area of CSR - Corporate Social Responsibility - the motivating force behind Curadev's activities is the awareness that businesses have a social responsibility to the communities they serve.

Several of these initiatives are channeled through the Samatvam Trust (www.samatvamtrust.org). Founded in 2021, and underwritten by Curadev Pharma, Samatvam Trust's programs are designed to address some of the most pressing issues faced by society today. Curadev focuses on supporting registered NGOs and schools which share their philosophy.

Also Read | Juice Launch to Jupiter Live Streaming: Know Date, Time, Key Details and Where To Watch Online Telecast of Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer's Liftoff by European Space Agency.

Over the past year (FY 2022-23), Curadev has extended support to the following organizations which work in the fields of education and healthcare to empower girls and women.

Computer Education

Also Read | Not XXX MMS Video, Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh Is Breaking the Internet With Her Sexy White Bathrobe Look! Check Out Hottest Pics and Video.

- Samatvam Trust provided funds to Smile India Trust in Noida, to set up a computer lab for underprivileged youth and to Jajabor Foundation in West Bengal to purchase computers for their computer science program for street children. A 12-month course was designed by a certified Microsoft trainer, who will also facilitate placement services to these youth on completion of the course.

Equipping Libraries

- Libraries being the gateway to knowledge and culture, bridge the gap between the desire to know and what is taught in the classroom. Samatvam Trust assisted Shivani Welfare Foundation and Smile India Trust in setting up a library for children in Noida, Uttar Pradesh which benefits 300 children.

Empowering Children with special needs

- Samatvam Trust has supported Akshya Pratisthan in New Delhi and V-Excel Educational Trust in Chennai, which both provide vital services for children with special needs. These cover early intervention, schooling, counselling, therapies, vocational training, placements and promoting independent living skills.

Fee Sponsorship and School Kits

- 25 girls from RCS Modern School, Noida received tuition fee grants to enable them to complete their secondary school education.

- School kits were provided to children from a few schools and NGOs in Noida.

Health, Hygiene, Sanitation and Nutrition

- 360 girls and 50 women were educated about menstrual health and hygiene through health camps conducted at four different centers of Vidya and Child in Noida. Two health camps were also organised in Chennai, in association with the Rotary Club of Chennai, Riviera.

- Antyodoy Anath Ashram, situated at Paunsi, Midnapore district, West Bengal rehabilitates destitute children and provides them with food, shelter, clothing, medical attention, education and vocational training. Samatvam contributes each year to meet these children's nutritional needs.

Science Education for the Community

- The Tamil Nadu Science Forum (TNSF) has been working for over 40 years for the promotion of science education in the community. TNSF promotes a dynamic classroom environment, enriches teacher performance and develops teaching materials, thus boosting academic performance of students. Samatvam Trust contributed funds for these teacher training programs which were conducted in 38 districts of Tamil Nadu.

- All India People's Science Network (AIPSN) is a network of over forty People's Science organizations spread all over the country. It has set up Community Learning Centers (CLCs), to engage children in learning activities through alternative pedagogies aimed at enhancing cognitive growth, problem-solving abilities and critical thinking, as well as socio-culturally rooted learning. Samatvam Trust has contributed towards setting up CLCs in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh.

- Eklavya is a well-established NGO in Madhya Pradesh that looks at innovation holistically, extending learning spaces beyond the school into the community. Improved classroom practices are accompanied by reforms in examination systems, teacher training methods and the way schools are managed. Eklavya has designed a 2-year course (November 2022 to October 2024) for government as well as low fee charging private school teachers, teacher educators, future teachers and grassroots education workers from other NGOs. Samatvam Trust has contributed funds towards this program.

- Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE) introduced Anandi, a paper newsletter, during the COVID-19 pandemic which necessitated the adoption of online learning platforms. Lacking access to these, the education of most students from rural and marginalised sections suffered a break. Sent by post to more than 35 schools in Maharashtra to reach 4000 students, these newsletters offered innovative ideas for creative activities and interactive exploration of the local and wider environment. Samatvam supported this activity which rekindled youngsters' interest in formal schooling, and inspired girl students to remain in schools.

Vocational Education and Skill Building

Samatvam Trust provided financial support for the following projects:

- The Kana project organised by the Rotary Club of Guindy, in association with the Aram Porul Foundation, Chennai, aims at building communicative English skills of underprivileged students staying in Adi Dravida Girls' Hostel, Chennai.

- SRU India, (Society for Reaching the Unreached) works with 1000 adolescent girls in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh and Kishanganj District of Bihar, involving local communities in building a range of life skills, including employability.

Curadev, through Samatvam Trust is privileged to support and assist such organizations of proven vision, competence, and integrity, who are committed to creating a sustainable future for all.

We are a small molecule drug discovery biotech with an exciting portfolio of research programs that have yielded patent protected drug candidates. Founded in 2010, Curadev has created a premier translational research organization known for prescient target selection and high quality, data-driven program execution. Our programs seek to ameliorate disease by translating cutting edge discoveries into new medicines. We have swiftly established our credentials by successfully creating and out-licensing our small molecule patents to major pharmaceutical companies.

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)