New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): With a focus on leveraging technology for consumer protection and grievance redressal, Union Minister Piyush Goyal celebrated National Consumer Day and highlighted that customer satisfaction is the way towards the development of the country at an event held in the national capital on Sunday.

The Department of Consumer Affairs, along with Union Minister of Consumer Affairs Piyush Goyal, celebrated National Consumer Day in New Delhi.

Also Read | India Likely Playing XI for 1st Test vs South Africa: Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Centurion.

In his inaugural address at the event, Minister Goyal highlighted the fact that customer satisfaction is the way towards the development of the country.

Affirming the stance articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the B20 summit, which underscored the importance of consumer care in discussions about consumer rights, he emphasised that the progress of the country hinges on ensuring consumer satisfaction.

Also Read | Delhi Murder Case: To Avenge Sexual Exploitation, Accused Stabbed Him to Death in Nizamuddin, Say Cops.

Applauding the new initiatives of the Department, he stated that the launch of the e-Jagriti portal, VC facility for NCDRC, drone testing in NTH, National Consumer Helpline 2.0 in 17 languages, and a 13-fold increase in calls exemplify the Indian government's efforts to build consumer trust.

New Quality Control Orders (QCOs) reflect positively on the quality of goods in the market, he said.

In conjunction with the promotion of widespread technology adoption, the Consumer Affairs Ministon-national-consumer-day-5649728.html">

Business News | "Customer Satisfaction is Way Towards Development:" Minister Piyush Goyal on National Consumer Day Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. With a focus on leveraging technology for consumer protection and grievance redressal, Union Minister Piyush Goyal celebrated National Consumer Day and highlighted that customer satisfaction is the way towards the development of the country. Agency News ANI| A+ A-