New Delhi [India], February 27: Linemen are the backbone of power distribution, working tirelessly in extreme conditions to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to homes, industries, and essential services. From restoring power during emergencies and natural calamities to maintaining and upgrading infrastructure, their role is critical in keeping the nation powered. Despite the challenging and hazardous nature of their work, linemen remain committed to their duties, often risking their lives to serve the community.

Technological initiatives

Technological advancements like Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS) and Field Force Automation (FFA) have significantly transformed the way linemen operate. ADMS offers real-time insights into network conditions, enabling faster fault detection and more accurate load management, reducing the response time for outages. FFA ensures seamless communication and coordination among field teams, allowing linemen to prioritize and resolve issues more efficiently. These technologies not only enhance productivity but also improve safety by minimizing exposure to high-risk situations.

Focus on safety

Discoms and power producers are making relentless efforts to enhance linemen's safety and well-being. The measures include advanced training, awareness around health, and other protective measures. In this context, VR simulations and hands-on safety drills play a critical role in better preparedness, while regular health check-ups, psychological screening, and mental wellness programs support overall well-being of linemen. They are continuously briefed about the importance of Smart PPE like shock-resistant gloves, advanced harnesses, AI-enabled helmets, and arc suits in enhanced safety protocols. Discoms and Gencos also promote a robust safety culture through awareness campaigns, reward programs for compliance, and periodic safety audits, ensuring a safer and more secure working environment. Real time incident reporting, location tracking, and rapid medical response systems are some of the other practices that help strengthen emergency protocols.

In recognition of their dedication, the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), in collaboration with Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (Tata Power-DDL), will organize a special event on March 4 to honor linemen and their vital contributions. The event will bring together power sector professionals from across the country and highlight the pivotal role these frontline warriors play in ensuring a seamless power supply.

This year's event is set to be bigger. Discoms from across the country will participate, reaffirming their commitment to recognizing and honoring linemen. For the first time, the event will also acknowledge power generation companies (gencos) and power distribution companies (discoms) for their outstanding performance and adherence to safety protocols.

Gajanan Kale, CEO, Tata Power-DDL, said, "We salute the hard work and resilience of these unsung heroes. Over the years, this initiative has gained national significance, with more discoms and transcos joining in. These linemen restore power even in the harshest conditions, ensuring uninterrupted supply for millions."

Several linemen will be felicitated for their exceptional service. Their meticulous efforts in ensuring safety and continuity in power supply underscore their vital role in the power sector. As a spokesperson from a discom noted, "Linemen are the backbone of power distribution. Their contributions are invaluable but often overlooked. This celebration is a long-overdue acknowledgment of their service to the nation."

