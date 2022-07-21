Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): To promote the State government's initiatives and establish a close and continuing interaction for exploring areas of mutual co-operation in the field of CyberSecurity Research, capacity building, CyberPeace Foundation and Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) on Wednesday signed an MoU at Thub, Hyderabad in presence of KT Rama Rao, IT Minister of Telangana to collaborate on Cybersecurity research and cyber skilling activities across the state of Telangana to address the Global skill-shortage of 3.5 million Cybersecurity experts.

As per the MoU, the objective of the MoU are organizing CyberSecurity sessions at all TASK colleges, conducting CyberPeace Challenges/Exercises/Hackathon to identify the Cyber Talents, initiate Joint Certification Courses in CyberSecurity, conduct Dialogues and Round table discussions on areas of concern in Emerging Technologies and CyberSecurity Domain, organizing Guest Lecture Series and FDP on Emerging Technologies, CyberSecurity, Critical Information Infrastructure (CII) Security and other upcoming areas. They would also be providing Development of Course Material for Academic institutions and Industry on Emerging Technologies and CyberSecurity, encouraging Capacity Building-CyberPeace Corps initiative for all students and constitute CyberPeaceCoE and CyberPeace Clubs.

Also Read | India Likely Playing XI for 1st ODI vs West Indies: Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Trinidad.

Representing TASK and CyberPeace Foundation, Shrikant Sinha, CEO, TASK and Major Vineet Kumar, Founder and Global President, CyberPeace Foundation, exchanged the MoU in the presence of IT Minister of Telangana, KT Rama Rao; Jayesh Ranjan, IAS and Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT), Departments of the Telangana Government, Also, present at the event were Shri Krishnamachari Srikkanth, also known as Cheeka, is a former captain of the Indian cricket team and former chairman of the selection committee. Major Vineet Kumar, Founder and Global President, CyberPeace Foundation addressing the audience said, "We are extremely happy to collaborate with TASK, Government of Telangana for CyberSecurity research and Cyber skilling initiatives. This in turn would help enable a secure cyber ecosystem and also get CyberSecurity talents to bridge the Global skill gap in the CyberSecurity space." The MoU shall require CyberPeace Foundation to setup CyberSecurity Center of Excellence, Identification of Cyber Talents; awareness programs and activities; assist in developing Certifications and content related to Cybersecurity; to help in organizing the various competitions, Cyber Dialogues and roundtables; conduct awareness programs in radio channels and TV in association with TASK Telangana; to facilitate the experts for cyber internship programs; training the volunteers and creation of CyberPeace Corps volunteers in Telangana. CPF is a Global civil society organisation and thinks tank of cybersecurity and policy experts. CPF is involved in Policy Advocacy, Research and Training related to all aspects of Cyber Peace and Cyber Security. Key areas of CPF work are in Technology / Internet Governance, Policy Review and Advocacy, Capacity and Capability creation and building through partnerships with various government organizations, academic institutions and civil society entities.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Also Read | Tesla Could Start Deliveries of Upcoming Cybertruck in Mid-2023, Says Elon Musk.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)