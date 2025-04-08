PRNewswire

Cupertino (California) [US]/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8: Cyble, a global leader in AI-driven cybersecurity solutions, has secured 22 badges in the G2 Spring 2025 Report, reinforcing its position as an industry trailblazer. The recognition spans key categories, including Attack Surface Management, Brand Intelligence, Dark Web Monitoring, System Security, Threat Intelligence, and Web Security.

Also Read | West Bengal School Job Case: Crucial Hearing in Supreme Court Today on CBI Probe Against Cabinet Who Approved Supernumerary Posts in State-Run Schools.

Cyble has earned multiple recognitions across industry grids, standing out as a Grid Leader, Easiest to Use, and a High Performer in various categories including Threat Intelligence, Brand Intelligence, Dark Web Monitoring, System Security, and Web Security. These accolades reflect Cyble's unwavering commitment to innovation and delivering powerful, user-centric cybersecurity solutions that empower organizations worldwide.

G2 , the world's largest software marketplace, evaluates vendors based on verified customer feedback and market presence. Cyble's continued recognition in multiple cybersecurity categories highlights its ability to deliver advanced, intelligence-driven security solutions that help businesses proactively protect their digital assets.

Also Read | Mohammed Siraj Admits He Initially Struggled To Cope After Being Dropped From India's Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

"This achievement is a testament to Cyble's relentless focus on innovation and customer success," said Beenu Arora, Co-founder and CEO of Cyble. "The trust our clients place in us drives us to push the boundaries of cybersecurity. Winning 22 badges across various categories validates the effectiveness of our AI-driven approach in mitigating evolving cyber threats."

Cyble's AI-powered solutions enable organizations to monitor, detect, and mitigate cyber risks in real time. With the increasing sophistication of cyber threats, enterprises require automated and intelligence-driven security strategies to stay ahead of adversaries. Cyble's platform empowers businesses to safeguard their attack surfaces, identify brand risks, and detect threats lurking across the dark web.

The G2 recognition highlights Cyble's role in setting industry benchmarks for cybersecurity excellence. As digital threats continue to evolve, Cyble remains committed to enhancing its capabilities and expanding its solutions to help businesses navigate an ever-changing threat landscape.

About Cyble

Cyble is an award-winning cybersecurity organization dedicated to helping enterprises, governments, and individuals protect their digital ecosystems. By leveraging AI, ML, and extended threat intelligence, Cyble provides comprehensive visibility across adversaries, infrastructure, exposures, weaknesses, and targets.

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Cyble operates globally with offices in Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Europe, the UK, and India.

For more information, visit www.cyble.com .

Media ContactEmail: enquiries@cyble.comPhone: +1 888 673 2067

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2470747/4833319/Cyble_Inc_New_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)