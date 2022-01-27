Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Since its inception in 1948, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, India's most preferred home worship brand, has set the bar for innovation in the prayer segment.

In response to the pandemic, the innovation team at Cycle Pure has launched 'videokart' - videos that the viewer can click on and simply 'add to cart' the items seen on screen.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Gold Loan Executive Murdered, Body Thrown in Lake; 2 Arrested.

Cycle 'videokart' is a creative and safe solution for our consumers and partners to view and shop our comprehensive range of nature friendly Puja products, in an interesting, interactive and memorable manner.

Speaking about the newly launched video, titled 'Pure by Nature', Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, says, "When it comes to the making of our Puja products (and even our films) we're quite obsessive with the details and the output. While we don't usually talk about it, here's an exception. It is astonishing to see what went into the making of our latest film and tech innovation that led to the creation of videokart - the world's first interactive E-commerce video for Puja products: 12 months in the making. 176 hours of shooting. 9 TB footage. 9 Miniature Landscapes. 5 Unique installations. 5 Unique Arrangements. Obsessive detailing. A divine track composed to the words of a 9th century saint poet. All mixed with countless cups of tea, coffee, and endless experimenting, editing and improvising. The result? 1 divine shopping experience for our customers."

Also Read | Greek Cuisine: From Pastitsio to Frappe, 5 Traditional Mediterranean Food and Beverages To Die For.

Cycle videokart is a unique experience that is sure to connect with the present-day devotees who are screen savvy and shop online for Puja products. The brand's message of "connect to the divine" just acquired a whole new dimension with this innovation.

The Mysuru-based NRRS was founded by N. Ranga Rao in 1948. A true visionary and philanthropist, Shri. Ranga Rao created the ubiquitous Cycle Pure Agarbathi which has today become the largest selling incense stick brand in the world. From a home-grown enterprise, NR Group has evolved into a successfully run business conglomerate with an established presence in India and abroad.

The Group has diversified into various business categories like functional air care products (Lia brand of room fresheners and car-fresheners), wellness home fragrance products (IRIS) under Ripple Fragrances, floral extracts (NESSO) and Rangsons Technologies. Today it is truly an Agarbathi to Aerospace conglomerate as it is also involved in making parts for defense helicopters. The organization has largely committed towards social responsibilities and fulfills them, through its charity arm.

'NR Foundation'. NR Group today is managed by the third generation of the Ranga family.

For more information on NR Group, please visit www.nrgroup.co.in.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)