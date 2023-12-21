BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 21: Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM) advised GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport (GMR) on financing of Bhogapuram International Airport by way of a rupee facility of INR 3,215 crore from a consortium of 5 banks/financial institutions led by India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited. The proceeds of the loan will be utilized towards construction and development of Phase - I of Bhogapuram International Airport, which will cater to 6 million passengers annually.

Also Read | Sam Altman-Founded Cryptocurrency Project 'Worldcoin' No Longer Offering Orb-Verification in India, Brazil and France.

The Project Finance Practice of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised on the transaction. Transaction team was led by Ajay Sawhney, Partner; Bhupendra Verma, Partner; with support from Aditya Pandey, Principal Associate- Designate; Ashish Jain, Associate; and Nikhil Gupta, Associate.

The deal was signed on 7th December 2023 and closed on 8th December 2023.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Student Stripped, Forced To Drink Liquor, Beaten in Jhansi; Case Registered After Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)