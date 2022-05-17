Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), in relation to acquisition of 49 per cent stake in Quintillion Business Media Limited (Quintillion Business) from Quintillion Media Limited, by AEL's wholly owned media arm AMG Media Networks Limited (AMG Media). Quintillion Business owns and operates an exclusive business and financial news digital media platform, viz., www.bqprime.com (formerly known as www.bloombergquint.com). This investment marks the foray of Adani Group into the media business.

The General Corporate (M&A) Practice of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised AEL on the structuring of the Transaction, review, finalization, negotiation and execution of transaction documents. The Transaction was led by Smruti Shah, Partner; Paridhi Adani, Partner; with support from Aviral Chauhan, Principal Associate; Devanshi Dalal, Senior Associate; Priya Gupta, Associate.

The Due Diligence team was led by Smruti Shah, Partner; with support from Aviral Chauhan, Principal Associate; Devanshi Dalal, Senior Associate; Priya Gupta, Associate; Kunal Gopal, Associate; Suneha Kasal, Associate.

The Transaction was signed on May 13, 2022.

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM) is India's leading law firm with a global reputation of being trusted advisers to its clients. The Firm advises a large and diverse set of clients, including domestic and foreign commercial enterprises, financial institutions, private equity and venture capital funds, start-ups, government, and regulatory bodies. The Firm's generalists, specialists and senior ex-regulators expertly guide clients across a spectrum of transactions, sectors, and regulations. With over 850 lawyers and 150 Partners, the Firm is the largest full-service law firm in India with offices in key business centres at Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, GIFT City, and also in Singapore.

Recently, the Firm received "National Law Firm of the Year: India" award at the IFLR Asia Pacific 2022 awards ceremony. In 2021, Firm received "India Deal Firm of the Year" at the ALB India Awards; and "Firm of the Year" at the IFLR1000 India Awards.

