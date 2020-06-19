Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): At its Annual HR Rollout, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas announced promotions of 23 lawyers to Principal Associate, 42 to Senior Associate and 12 to Senior Associate - Designate level, across its offices.

Corporate Practice stream (M&A, PE, Competition, Employment, Real Estate, Private Client & Taxation) saw highest number of promotions with 41 lawyers. Disputes had 16 promotions & Financing (Projects, Infrastructure, Banking & IBC) also had 16 promotions. Markets saw four promotions this year.

"It's business as usual at cam as we announce our annual round of promotions. We have an exceptional pipeline of talent which we will appropriately recognise and reward in line with our talent first philosophy," commented Managing Partner Cyril Shroff, on the promotions.

Partner promotions will occur in ordinary course in line with the firm's annual calendar.

