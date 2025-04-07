PNN

New Delhi [India], April 7: D.P. Jewellers, a name trusted by over 3 million families across India for its purity and excellence in gold, has completed a glorious journey of 85 years this year. On this special occasion, the brand has dedicated its 11th flagship showroom -- the second in its hometown, Ratlam -- built with world-class amenities. The new state-of-the-art showroom on Sagod Road was inaugurated by Shri Ratanlalji Kataria of D.P. Jewellers.

Renowned actress Chitrangada Singh, along with members of the D.P. Jewellers family including Shri Anil Kataria, Shri Santosh Kataria, and Shri Vikas Kataria graced the occasion. The opening witnessed an enthusiastic response from customers who showed great interest in exploring and purchasing from the new showroom.

D.P. Jewellers has always stood out for maintaining high standards of quality while adapting to evolving trends in the jewellery industry across generations. The brand continues to uphold the purity benchmarks and transparency principles set in 1940 by its founder, the late Shri Dhoolchandji Kataria. Customers continue to appreciate the brand's commitment to gold purity, accurate pricing, and transparent billing processes.

On this special occasion, Shri Anil Kataria said, "We have received immense love and trust from the people of Ratlam, the city of gold. It is their continued faith that has enabled us to become the first choice of over 3 million customers. The tradition of purity started 85 years ago by our forefathers in challenging times has now become a legacy. Based on valuable feedback from customers, we've established our second showroom in Ratlam, our hometown. We're confident that, as always, this showroom will exceed customer expectations."

Shri Santosh Kataria added, "D.P. Jewellers was founded on the principle of purity, which has now become our hallmark. This vision was further strengthened by the late Shri Pannalal Kataria, late Shri Mohanlal Kataria, and Shri Ratanlal Kataria. Now, the next generation of our family is also contributing to its growth. Our journey, which began in Ratlam 85 years ago, now spans across 9 major cities in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan -- Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain, Udaipur, Bhilwara, Kota, Banswara, Ajmer, and Neemuch. The launch of this second showroom in Ratlam is a significant milestone for us."

Shri Vikas Kataria said, "Ratlam's trust in D.P. Jewellers has helped us make a mark across the country. Our artisans design each piece with attention to the customers' emotions and evolving trends, which is what sets us apart. We also offer customer-friendly schemes like the 'Swarn Samriddhi' and 'Dazzling Diamond' plans, enabling them to purchase gold and diamond jewellery through easy installments. Being a listed brand in the market, we have created a unique identity. With the launch of our second showroom in Ratlam, we are now accelerating our plans to expand across other states as well. Stay tuned for more exciting announcements soon.

