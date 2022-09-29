New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI/SRV): D-Vivid Consultant, one of the leading consultancies in Ahmedabad, announced their current offer for University admissions in Canada.

They have already sent 200+ students to Canadian Universities with a 100% visa success ratio. The pioneer brand has been serving international students for more than 5 years.

They are currently providing services throughout Gujarat and have offices in Ahmedabad, Surat, and Vadodara.

Since its founding in 2016, D-Vivid Consultant had the privilege of serving as the authorized representative of numerous reputable colleges and universities in the US and Canada. The team of professionals works nonstop to give students who want to study abroad a top-notch education in order to make global education accessible to everyone.

Due to their budgetary limitations, the majority of students find it challenging to adequately prepare for the study abroad tests. D-Vivid Consultant, on the other hand, makes sure that any student can use our consultant at reasonable costs.

D-Vivid Consultant sees to it that all conditions for obtaining an international student visa are met. They have a fantastic staff of professionals who are very knowledgeable about preparing students for entrance exams for studying abroad, such as the IELTS, TOEFL, GRE, SAT, and GMAT.

The Founder and CEO of the company, Darshan Shah, holds an MBA from the University of Texas at Arlington, which has given him a mysterious amount of competence in international education, notably in the USA & Canada. With his extraordinary abilities, he assisted numerous enterprises, including Ericsson Inc. and Gujarat Tin Company.

He was also a founding member of the Indian Cultural Council at the UT-Arlington chapter. Despite receiving recognition as an "excellent employee," he chose to pursue his long-held dream of being an entrepreneur and established D-Vivid Consultant in 2016. He has always aspired to make a difference in the field of education, which is what let D-Vivid Consultant launch successfully and achieve significant success.

It can be intimidating, though, if you have several possibilities and are unsure of where to begin your search for the ideal University. Canada is unquestionably the most immigration and settlement-friendly nation, making it exceptionally safe to invest in education and reap lasting benefits in terms of both financial and process satisfaction.

For more information visit: https://www.dvividconsultant.com/best-university-for-study-in-canada/

