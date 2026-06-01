Business News | D. Y. Patil Deemed to Be University Online Launches India's First Online MBA in Product Management Alongside New-Age Programs in Fintech and AI

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1: D. Y. Patil Deemed to be University Online has announced the launch of its Online MBA in Product Management, positioned as India's first Online MBA in Product Management, aimed at preparing professionals for the rapidly evolving digital and product-led economy. The Mumbai-based university has also launched two additional future-focused programs: Online MBA in Fintech & Digital Banking and Online MCA in Applied AI and Modern Computing, reinforcing its commitment to industry-aligned digital education.

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As organisations across technology, fintech, SaaS, e-commerce, startups, and digital-first sectors increasingly adopt product-led business models, the demand for skilled product professionals continues to grow significantly. India's digital economy already contributes 11.74% of GDP (USD 402 billion) and is projected to reach 20% of Gross Value Added by 2029-30, outpacing agriculture and manufacturing. This rapid expansion, driven by AI adoption, cloud services, and Global Capability Centres, underscores the need for future-ready talent.

The newly launched programs are designed to equip learners with practical business, technology, and leadership capabilities required in today's evolving job market. The Online MBA in Product Management combines core management education with specialised training in product strategy, user-centric innovation, agile methodologies, analytics, go-to-market execution, and digital transformation. The curriculum has been developed to help learners build expertise across the complete product lifecycle while gaining exposure to real-world business applications.

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In addition to product management, the Online MBA in Fintech & Digital Banking focuses on emerging financial technologies, digital payments, banking innovation, regulatory frameworks, and financial ecosystems, while the Online MCA in Applied AI and Modern Computing is designed to prepare learners in areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, data-driven applications, and modern software technologies.

D Y Patil University has enrolled over 25,000 learners across its online programs, emerging as one of India's leading universities for online degrees and higher education. Differentiating itself through an industry-oriented learning approach, D. Y. Patil Deemed to be University Online continues to focus on career-relevant curriculum, flexible online learning, and evolving industry requirements. According to an internal survey conducted by the university, 77% of existing students rated the programs as highly industry-relevant.

With average Product Manager salaries in India at INR 23 lakh per annum and senior professionals earning up to INR 38.5 lakh, the launch of these programs further strengthens the university's vision of building future-ready professionals equipped for high-growth sectors and digital transformation-driven careers.

About D.Y. Patil University Online

D.Y. Patil University Online is focused on delivering flexible, accessible, and industry-relevant online education programs designed for modern learners and working professionals. The institution offers a range of online undergraduate and postgraduate programs aligned with evolving industry trends and career opportunities, with a strong emphasis on innovation, digital learning, and employability. D Y Patil University has enrolled over 25,000 learners across its online programs, emerging as one of India's leading universities for online degrees and higher education.

For more information, visit: https://www.dypatiledu.com/?source=DYPATIL&media=Publications&campaign=thegist

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