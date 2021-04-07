New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI/PRNewswire): Dare2Compete Awards 2021 has wrapped up with some intriguing insights to ponder. As the rankings in various categories were revealed one by one in a digital avatar, D2C Campus Employer Branding Report 2021 particularly stood out, garnering the attention of every corporate and student alike.

With Crisil as the knowledge partner, the report reflected a gamut of facts and figures.

HUL and Google were bestowed with the award of D2C Dream Companies to Work for 2021 in the category of premier 10 B-Schools and premier 30 B-Schools, respectively. In the Engineering space, Google remained the dream employer, leading the way alongside Microsoft and Amazon.

Expressing her joy on this achievement, Anandi Shankar, Talent & Organization Director, HUL, South Asia, said, "Unilever is not about finding the answers to careers and talent; Unilever is about finding your purpose and then charting your unique way to the top. Your very own CEO factory."

Getting down to the brass tacks, Dare2Compete Employer Branding Report 2021 shed light on some startling revelations across multiple domains.

BCG won the day and grabbed first place amongst the most desirable Consulting companies, followed by McKinsey and Bain & Company in premier 10 B-Schools. It came as no surprise that the famous MBB trio - McKinsey & Company, Boston Consulting Group, and Bain & Company grabbed the first three places across premier 30 B-Schools.

In the Banking and Finance sector, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase & Co. retained their crowns, in the first and second places respectively, across B-Schools. HUL took home the winning trophy in the desirable FMCG/Beverage companies space. ITC gained the second spot followed by P&G, Nestle, and Coca-Cola in that order across B-Schools.

Tata Sons reigned the General Management domain followed by Aditya Birla Group (ABG), Mahindra, and Reliance across Premier 10 B-Schools. In another category of premier 30 B-Schools, the order changed to TATA Sons, Reliance, ABG, and then Mahindra.

On adding one more feather in its cap, Poornima Pandey, VP Group HR, TATA Sons, said, "The tagline of our people studio is 'Your voice is our favourite sound'. Each day, every day, we try to listen to what our people want to do in terms of their learning, growth, career, progress and even fun; and we put our craft to their service. We believe that 'Our people' is far more encompassing a construct than talent/ leadership etc which at the end of the day are sometimes more of a judgement or a tag. The result of this approach has been that if we pick up the beats of what our people are saying, our offerings will sit well and make an impact."

Maintaining the legacy of their winning streak Amazon, Flipkart, and Google once again shone like the top 3 Desirable New-Age Recruiters/ Tech-Companies/Startups Technology Companies where students would like to work across B-Schools. The fourth and fifth spots were secured by Microsoft and Udaan respectively in the premier 10 B-School segments. In premier 30 B-Schools fourth & fifth spots were taken by Paytm & Myntra respectively.

Another category that got the limelight was D2C Prestigious B-School & E-School Competitions 2021. With a stunning sum of 50500 votes, these rankings painted the truest picture in terms of the exemplary performance of students, colleges, and organizing companies throughout the year.

Across B-Schools, HUL L.I.M.E. reclaimed its place as the D2C most prestigious B-School competition 2021 followed by Flipkart WiRED. Amazon Customer Excellence Challenge and Google Case Challenge took the third and fourth places respectively. Interestingly, the positions were shuffled in the category of Premier 10 B-Schools with Amazon Customer Excellence Challenge, HUL L.I.M.E., and Asian Paints CANVAS attaining the top 3 positions, in that order.

Two competitions from L'Oreal - L'Oreal Brandstorm & L'Oreal Sustainability Challenge, also made it in the TOP 20 D2C Prestigious B-School Competitions 2021 (Category - Premier 10 B-Schools).

On this exemplary feat, Amit Jain, Managing Director, L'Oreal India, said, "At L'Oreal, our culture of entrepreneurship and innovation manifests in everything we do, including our engagement with potential talent. Our campus programs are deliberately planned to allow students the freedom to challenge, ask, debate, innovate and impact; the freedom to go beyond, that's the beauty of L'Oreal."

Google dominated the tally of D2C Prestigious E-school Competitions 2021, with Code Jam winning the title followed by Hash Code. The third, fourth, and fifth positions were secured by Microsoft Imagine Cup, Flipkart GRiD, and IBM Hack Challenge.

Besides these rankings, D2C Competitive Leaders and D2C Competitive B-Schools and E-Schools stood out as the talking point for many. Where IIFT got crowned as the D2C most Competitive B-School 2021 followed by IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore. IIT Madras took home the title of D2C most Competitive E-School 2021.

To know more about the rankings of this year, released at Dare2Compete Awards 2021, visit https://dare2compete.com/awards/2021 or click here.

