Business News | DAC Developers Opens Satellite Office on OMR and Launches Cambridge -- Chennai's First English-Themed Residence

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 8: DAC Developers Pvt. Ltd. has inaugurated its Satellite Office on Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR), strengthening its presence in one of Chennai's fastest-growing residential and IT corridors. The inauguration was graced by Chief Guest Mr. Gaurav Kumar, Founder & CEO, Yubi Group, alongside Mr. Sathish Kumar Santhanam, Founder & Managing Director, DAC Developers.

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DAC Developers and Yubi have successfully partnered across two transactions in Chennai, through which Yubi facilitated funding of INR 66 crore for the company. Building on this association, Yubi is now inclined to partner with DAC Developers through a proposed INR 250 crore platform over a one-year period to support land acquisition opportunities. The terms of the arrangement are currently being finalized and are expected to be formally executed shortly.

The occasion also marked the launch of DAC Cambridge, an English-themed residential development inspired by the architectural character and charm of Cambridge, England. Designed as a premium residential community, the project brings together distinctive architecture, landscaped open spaces, and thoughtfully planned living environments along Chennai's IT corridor.

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DAC's presence on OMR is already well established. The company's five ongoing projects on the corridor -- DAC Prathyangira and DAC Napa Valley in Sholinganallur, and villa communities DAC Silicon Valley, DAC Silicon Valley Phase 2, and DAC Santa Clara in Navalur -- have together shaped some of the most sought-after addresses on this stretch. Each of these projects carries the hallmark of what DAC stands for: transparent transactions, quality construction, and homes that are built with genuine care. The new satellite office consolidates this presence, giving homebuyers a single dedicated space to walk in, speak to the team, and make informed decisions -- right here on OMR.

Adding to the momentum, DAC has announced that DAC Silicon Valley Phase 3 is set to launch soon, continuing the success of its much-loved villa community in Navalur. The company has also revealed that DAC Lords -- its newest and highly anticipated upcoming project -- will be launching shortly, further expanding DAC's growing and trusted footprint on the corridor.

With a satellite office now anchoring its presence, two exciting launches on the horizon, and Cambridge raising the bar for what luxury living on OMR can look and feel like, DAC Developers is sending a clear signal to the city -- the best of OMR is still ahead.

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