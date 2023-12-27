PNN

New Delhi [India], December 27: OneDios is thrilled to announce its latest exclusive partnership with Daikin, a leading name in the electronic appliance industry. This groundbreaking collaboration empowers OneDios to offer brand-authorised Daikin warranties across India, marking a significant stride in delivering comprehensive product satisfaction to Daikin customers.

With this strategic partnership, OneDios is setting the stage for transformative growth in 2023 by revolutionising the extended warranty landscape. This space is predominantly occupied by third-party warranty providers that lack infrastructure, reach, capability, access to genuine spare parts, and, most important of all, brand endorsement. Building on its prior partnership with Voltas and Blue Star, OneDios extends its commitment to ensuring customers have access to brand-authorised services and genuine spare parts at all times.

Founder and CEO of OneDios, Dr Nitin Chawla, shared his thoughts on this development, stating, "OneDios has been collaborating with Daikin for some time now. Through the OneDios app, available on Android and iOS platforms, customers can effortlessly book services and register complaints with Daikin's customer care department. We've streamlined the request registration process to benefit both end customers and Daikin. By partnering with Daikin, we're taking a significant step forward in delivering authentic Daikin-powered extended warranties to our customers. These warranties are now available on the OneDios platform and through nearby retailers. Leveraging our extensive retailer network, we're ensuring the seamless rollout of these warranties nationwide. I take immense pride in the fulfilling journey that OneDios has embarked on with Daikin and eagerly anticipate its continued success."

OneDios, recognised as one of the fastest-growing service platforms, has harnessed its patented ORBS system to integrate with prestigious brands like Daikin, Inalsa, Voltas, Blue Star, and more. This collaboration with Daikin will amplify OneDios' growth trajectory and engagement with renowned brands. OneDios stands by its "Brand First" ideology. Amit Sharma, Co-Founder and COO of OneDios elaborated, "Brand-authorised warranties epitomise the brand's commitment and confidence in its products, guaranteeing the maintenance and service quality that customers expect. These warranties ensure the use of genuine spare parts and the services of authorised technicians, mitigating the risk of breakdowns. A brand-authorised extended warranty offers customers peace of mind, assurance, and an extended protection period beyond the standard warranty, ultimately saving them money."

Customers can now secure extended warranties for all Daikin products through OneDios, accompanied by real-time status updates on their warranty claims. Daikin's extended warranty plan assures genuine brand service and spare parts at highly competitive prices, with the added assurance of service the brand provides. Daikin's authorised service identifies potential issues early, reducing the risk of costly repairs and equipment deterioration. Customers are guaranteed priority services and a dedicated team of trained technicians to service their products under the brand-authorised warranty.

While third-party warranty providers may appear convenient, they often introduce complications such as usage of non-genuine parts damaging the rest of the appliance, repair or intervention through untrained technicians, hiding adverse terms and conditions as fine text in warranty documents resulting in long settlement periods leaving customers mistreated or high and dry when in need.

OneDios leverages its proprietary technology to create a seamless after-sales service experience for all stakeholders. Aligned with its "Brands First" philosophy, OneDios enables brands to manage customer service and repair requests digitally, relieving the strain on call centres. This user-friendly platform empowers customers to register complaints in under 60 seconds, facilitating swift customer service and timely appliance repairs. OneDios has firmly established itself as the go-to app for delivering exceptional customer and brand service. OneDios is India's premier service aggregator platform, offering users the convenience of registering their products, securely storing invoices and warranty documents, raising service requests, and maintaining comprehensive service histories. Having made its mark in consumer electronics, home appliances, kitchen appliances, and gadgets segments, OneDios is poised for rapid expansion into other sectors. With its impressive roster of brand partnerships, patented technology, experienced team, robust execution strategy, and new brand alliances, OneDios is a promising young startup poised for significant growth in 2024.

