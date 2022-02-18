Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Daikin Airconditioning India Pvt. Ltd., a 100 per cent subsidiary of Daikin Industries Ltd., Japan - the world's no.1 air-conditioning company launched a new range of split room ACs indigenously conceptualised and manufactured for the discerning Indian consumers. This new U Series range boasts of future ready technologies that empower the customers to manage the quality of air-conditioning across their premises.

At Daikin, our research indicates heavy customer emphasis on air quality and health, so we have now extended our patented streamer discharge technology to 4 star segment in addition to offering an upgrade to products with WiFi. Our commitment to deliver goodness in air via product innovations continues with our Dew clean technology that enables indoor units (IDU) to self-clean itself with atmospheric water ensuring hygienic and efficient operations.

Also Read | International Women's Day 2022 Gift Ideas: From Travel Wallet to Jewellery, Presents You Can Get Her On March 8.

Considering a 150 square feet space is very common area across homes & offices, this newly launched range of Daikin AC'soffer itself to the compact cooling and air quality needs for every common man. With widespread electrification of India over the last few years, Daikin AC's presents an ideal choice for consumers to avail eco-friendly air-conditioning solutions.

VRV Home, our other flagship air-conditioning solution is a smart and future ready air-conditioning solution, pioneered by Daikin packages engineering, utility and luxury together. An ideal solution to make your home a comfortable place according to your needs without occupying much space. Unlike any traditional split air conditioning solution, it does not need dedicated outdoor unit with each indoor unit, but a single outdoor unit controls multiple indoor unit instead.

Also Read | Storm Eunice Live Tracker Map on Windy: Cyclonic Storm Set To Make Landfall in Southwest England, Rare Red Weather Warning Issued; Check Real Time Status.

It does not only provide energy efficiency but utilizes space efficiently too and gives no hassle during installation, which make it the best home central air conditioner system for modern households. An outdoor unit with 4 HP capacity can run 6 indoor units. Similarly, a 5HP outdoor unit can run 6 indoor units and a 6HP outdoor unit can be used to run 8 indoor units. A hi-wall split air conditioner and a duct each with low static pressure and high static pressure are also available as indoor unit options.

In the refrigeration offerings, Daikin Modular Cold Rooms are available for positive and negative temperatures with energy efficient compressors. Front end display equipment like Chest Freezers, Island Freezers and Multi-deck Chillers will further augment the product portfolio while providing a wide choice to the consumers.

N K Rao, Regional Director, Daikin India, said, "At Daikin we have a Vision for - 'Make in India' products that is designed to serve the needs of every Indian. With ACs, now becoming a necessity, there was a need for a radical change in product innovation &standardsin order to serve the emerging consumer aspirations. The new range of Daikin AC's will empower the growing Indian population to upgrade from outdated & older technologies without any impact of high energy consumption charges."

"We have launched an incredible air-conditioning solution for your home - Dakin - VRV Home that replaces multiple outdoor units of your house with a single outdoor unit. From its quiet and efficient Swing Compressor to unmatched Design Flexibility, and best-in-class Comfort, it lets you experience the style, power and flexibility of the Daikin's next-gen air-conditioning system," he added.

Daikin India is the first Japanese AC company to take this pioneering and leadership step to invest in India with a view to give prominence to - 'Atmanirbhar' India (self-reliant) and Indian government's 'Make in India' vision by setting up manufacturing base facilities at Neemrana, Rajasthan.

Coupled with the above Daikin India has embarked upon an aggressive pan India advertising campaign involving - Print, Digital, Radio & Outdoor advertising to take the brand closer to the consumers.

Daikin Airconditioning India Pvt. Ltd. (DAIPL) is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Daikin Industries Ltd., Japan, a global leader in the manufacturing of commercial-use and residential air-conditioning systems. Backed by the superior technology, the organization offers a wide range of energy efficient air-conditioning solutions to the Indian customers. It has been successfully offering premium air-conditioning solutions in the Indian market for large-scale projects. Robust growth is forecasted in India's air-conditioning market in the future and Daikin intends to further increase its market share of residential and large-scale projects.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)