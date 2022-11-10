New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Reinforcing its nationwide commitment towards sustainability, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited (DCBL), India's fourth largest cement manufacturer and a subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Limited, has won the prestigious 'Oriented' honour at the 3rd edition of the Climate Action Programme (CAP 2.0) Awards by India's reputed industry trade association, the Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII).

Bagging the award for the second time, DCBL has become the only organisation to receive the coveted prize that celebrates pioneers in Climate Action in the nation's cement sector. The CII-ITC Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Development, in association with DSM, initiated the CAP 2.0 in 2018 to help companies prepare scenario analysis, implement Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations, and calculate internal carbon pricing.

Commenting on the win, Dr Arvind Bodhankar, Executive Director and CRO, DCBL said, "At Dalmia Bharat, we are paving the way for a sustainable future by surpassing global benchmarks and introducing innovative climate action endeavors. All our efforts are aligned with our corporate vision of being a leader in building materials and evoking pride in all stakeholders through customer-centricity, innovation and sustainability. We take pride in receiving this accolade from CII and look forward to mitigating climate change through our consistently innovative sustainable practices."

Some of the key efforts solidifying Dalmia Bharat's sustainability drive include promoting and incorporating the philosophy of 'Waste to Prosperity' to move from a grey to green reality. The company has been engaging with waste generators, policymakers, civil society and its employees to maximize waste utilization in its cement plants. Nearly 18 per cent of the heat provided in its cement kilns is attributable to Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) and industrial wastes including non-recyclable plastic, pharma, etc.

With a total installed capacity of 37 MnT, Dalmia Bharat is the first cement group committed to becoming carbon-negative by 2040. The organisation serves as a climate catalyst for the global cement industry with a carbon footprint of 467 kg CO2/ton of cement (Q2, FY 23).

Today, nearly 40 per cent of the total raw materials consumed by Dalmia Cement are industrial wastes (the highest globally at this scale within the cement sector) and 80 per cent of its product portfolio is blended cement. The company is India's largest manufacturer of Portland Slag Cement which is the lowest carbon footprint cement available in the country. The company plans on becoming a 100 per cent blended cement producer with an investment of over 6,000 crores in a couple of years.

Founded in 1939, Dalmia Bharat Limited (DBL) (BSE/NSE Symbol: DALBHARAT) is one of India's pioneering cement companies headquartered in New Delhi. With a growing capacity, currently pegged at 37.0 MnT, Dalmia Bharat Limited is the fourth-largest cement manufacturing company in India by installed capacity. Spread across 10 states and 14 manufacturing units, the Company is a category leader in super-specialty cement used for oil well, railway sleepers and airstrips and is the country's largest producer of Portland Slag Cement (PSC). Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited, a subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Limited, prides itself at having one of the lowest carbon footprints globally in the cement world. It is the first cement company to commit to RE100, EP100 & EV100 (first triple joiner) - showing real business leadership in the clean energy transition by taking a joined-up approach. Visit us at www.dalmiacement.com.

