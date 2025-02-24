NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 24: In a landmark move aimed at significantly enhancing its research and development capabilities, Dansy Labs Private Limited has announced the strategic acquisition of key assets & Patents in Hong Kong and Sweden. This buyout is expected to bring about substantial progress in the company's global expansion and innovative areas of research, marking a pivotal moment in the company's growth trajectory. The long-term strategic Investment of USD 120 Million Asset Buyout & Patents in Hong Kong and Sweden encompasses a comprehensive portfolio of pioneering technologies and intellectual properties. These assets are poised to significantly augment Dansy Labs' research and development capabilities, thereby expediting the advancement of next-generation products and solutions, the company's release stated.

Announcing the investment of USD 120 Million Dr Ashok Tiwari Managing Director of the unlisted pharma company Dansy Labs Pvt Limited said, " We are thrilled to share that the Board of Directors and Management have endorsed this pivotal proposal in our recent Special General Meeting. This strategic investment will open up significant opportunities in key markets across Sweden. With the capital raised from investors and NBFCs, we are poised to seize this deal and realize its full potential. The asset buyout & Patents is a critical component of Dansy Labs' broader strategy to expand its global footprint. The acquired assets include state-of-the-art research facilities and cutting-edge technologies that will be integrated into Dansy Labs' existing operations. This expansion is set to accelerate the development of novel pharmaceutical solutions and solidify the company's position as a leader in the industry. With the acquisition, Dansy Labs aims to bolster its innovative capabilities and enhance its competitive edge. The new assets will provide the company with advanced manufacturing capabilities and resources to drive pioneering research in various therapeutic areas. This strategic move is expected to lead to a surge in patent filings and the development of breakthrough treatments that address unmet medical needs."

Mr Chandrakant Patil Executive Director of Dansy Labs Pvt Limited said, "This strategic asset buyout is a transformative step for Dansy Labs. It reflects our unwavering commitment to advancing research and innovation in the pharmaceutical industry. By integrating these world-class assets, we are poised to accelerate the development of cutting-edge therapies and expand our global reach. Dansy Labs has long been recognized for its commitment to quality and excellence in the pharmaceutical industry. The company's robust portfolio of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates has garnered acclaim for its superior quality and efficacy. The latest acquisition underscores Dansy Labs' dedication to maintaining high standards and delivering innovative solutions that improve patient outcomes. The asset buyout is expected to have a profound impact on Dansy Labs' research and development efforts. The company is set to leverage the newly acquired assets to explore novel therapeutic avenues and develop treatments that address critical health challenges. As Dansy Labs continues to push the boundaries of innovation, it remains dedicated to improving the quality of life for patients worldwide. The investment aligns with Dansy Labs' mission to enhance its global footprint and strengthen its position in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. By integrating these new assets, the company aims to accelerate its development of cutting-edge solutions and maintain its competitive edge in the industry."

Dansy Labs Private Limited, headquartered in Mumbai, India, is a leading player in the pharmaceutical industry. The company specializes in the import and export of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates. With a strong focus on research and innovation, Dansy Labs is committed to delivering high-quality solutions that meet the evolving needs of the global healthcare market.

Dansy Labs is a leading global pharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming industries through innovation and excellence. With a diverse portfolio of cutting-edge products and solutions in Pharmaceutical API's, Dansy Labs is committed to driving progress and shaping the future of technology. Dansy Labs has a significant presence in pharmaceutical Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) research, particularly focused on developing innovative and sustainable methods for producing high- quality APIs, often leveraging its expertise in biotechnology, chemistry, and advanced manufacturing technologies; key areas of focus include developing new APIs for complex diseases. Dansy Labs Pvt Ltd, based in Mumbai--the commercial capital of India--stands as a beacon of pharmaceutical research and innovation. Founded with the mission to transform the pharmaceutical landscape, Dansy Labs has carved a significant niche for itself in the realm of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) research.

As one of the pioneering API manufacturing and marketing facilities in the world, Dansy Labs Pvt Ltd continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in pharmaceutical research. The company's vision is to harness the power of technology and innovation to improve lives and create a sustainable future. By focusing on cutting-edge research and customer-centric development, Dansy Labs is poised to remain at the forefront of pharmaceutical advancements for years to come.

