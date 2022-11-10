Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 10 (ANI/PRNewswire): Darwinbox, the fastest-growing HR tech platform from Asia, features for the second consecutive year on Gartner's Magic Quadrant (MQ) for Cloud HCM suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises. Darwinbox demonstrates the largest displacement among its peers on the MQ this year. Gartner commends Darwinbox for its product innovation, business maturity, superior technology foundation, and great customer traction. Darwinbox features on Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises, 2022. Darwinbox demonstrates the highest advancement in position and has grown faster than any other player on the Magic Quadrant, Darwinbox is the highest-rated platform by its customers on the Magic Quadrant.

Darwinbox Co-founder, Chaitanya Peddi, commented, "There's a rapidly growing need in the market for a next-gen Human Capital Management (HCM) platform that accommodates evolving working models, organization structures, and is employee-first. Darwinbox is at the heart and center of this movement. As we rapidly scale to newer geographies, add key leadership to our team, continue to innovate on our product, and add partners like EY, Deloitte, Mercer, AON and several others, it feels great to be recognized by Gartner in the MQ report for our business maturity."

Darwinbox serves over 700+ customers, 2 million employees on the platform ranging from large conglomerates to fast-growing technology giants, and leading global brands like JSW, Adani, Vedanta, Mahindra, Kotak, NSE, Ujjivan, Makemytrip, Swiggy, Nivea, Starbucks, and Dominos. Backed by Salesforce Ventures, Sequoia, Lightspeed, and other leading investors, the company closed its Unicorn round led by Silicon Valley based TCV in January 2022.

Commenting on the business model and maturity of Darwinbox, Gartner's report states that, "As part of a recent round of funding, the company took on the CHRO of Netflix as an advisory board member, and onboarded senior executives from Salesforce, Microsoft, and EY, which helps broaden its leadership's diversity and experience."

Noting the HR tech leader's market responsiveness and the ability to innovate rapidly, the report further states, "Darwinbox was fast to develop and release employee experience (EX) functionality, which is currently top of mind for many HR technology buyers. It delivers robust features that support the employee experience; high points include Trails for employee workflows and native employee surveying capabilities. Furthermore, Darwinbox has expanded its service provider partners, enabling it to keep up with demand."

Chaitanya adds, "We've always been user-first in our product philosophy. We want every employee to experience consumer grade UX, seamless communication with their organizations, great social experience at work, and we're completely localized to accommodate for language preferences of our users that are spread across 90+ countries. Darwinbox's mission is to enable HR & business leaders with the tools they need to unlock most of their people."

Darwinbox features in the report along with some of the most prominent players in the HR Technology space, including SAP, Oracle, and Workday.

Earlier this year, Darwinbox was recognized as a leader in Customers' Choice HCM in 2022 Gartner® Peer Insights™ 'Voice of the Customer' Report for Cloud HCM Suites For 1,000+ Employee Enterprises. The report noted that 96% of customers recommend the Darwinbox experience to their peers, making it the preferred customer choice for Manufacturing, Services, and for large enterprises with over $1B in revenue.

Founded in 2015, Darwinbox is a global HR tech leader that empowers enterprises to better manage their talent with new-age employee experiences and disruptive AI-powered technology.

Rated as #1 customers' choice on Gartner Peer Insights 2022, Darwinbox is trusted by over 2 million employees from more than 700 enterprises across 90 countries. Darwinbox debuted in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant (MQ) for Cloud HCM Suites For 1,000+ employee enterprises. It is the fastest HR tech company to become a unicorn and is backed by global investors like Salesforce Ventures, Sequoia Capital, and TCV among others.

More at www.darwinbox.com

