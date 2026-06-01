Business News | Data Resilience New Frontier for Enterprises, Not Just Cyber Security: AIONOS Vice-Chairman

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 (ANI): In a decisive shift away from traditional IT defence frameworks, tech veteran and AIONOS Co-Founder and Vice Chairman, CP Gurnani, has highlighted "cyber resilience" as the next critical frontier for global enterprises navigating large-scale artificial intelligence (AI) transformations.

Speaking to ANI following the announcement of a major strategic alliance between AIONOS and Black Box, Gurnani emphasized that standard security practices are no longer sufficient in an era of rapid AI adoption and exponential data proliferation.

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"My firm belief is that you need a dedicated program for data resilience," Gurnani told ANI, outlining the core philosophy driving the alliance.

"This means that if you face a cyber attack, your primary goal is ensuring that your data does not end up in the public domain, and that you possess the infrastructure to bring your systems back up as fast as humanly possible."

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He further distinguished his venture's approach from legacy consulting firms and tech giants competing for AI transformation opportunities.

"While the rest of the market will focus purely on cyber security, companies like us will place an equal, heavier focus on cyber resilience," he stated.

Addressing the ongoing global AI race, Gurnani noted that India is uniquely positioned for massive digital acceleration.

Drawing a parallel to the country's rapid creation of over 100 startup unicorns, he stated that India possesses a rare combination of technical talent, massive datasets, and a holistic AI roadmap that spans from semiconductors to Large Language Models (LLMs).

Crucial to sustaining this AI transformation is the rapid build-out of physical infrastructure. Gurnani observed that the market has evolved past modest 25-to-50 megawatt facilities toward massive, gigawatt-scale AI data hubs.

Citing landmark developments, such as the recently announced USD 15 billion mega AI hub project in Visakhapatnam, Gurnani outlined the way forward for national infrastructure,"Ultimately, India is going to need about 100 gigawatts of aggregate capacity. It will take systematic time to build out."

The AIONOS-Black Box partnership aims to be at the vanguard of this transition, delivering tangible, outcome-based AI deployments deeply integrated with robust, resilient data infrastructure. (ANI)

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