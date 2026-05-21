Business News | Datacipher Limited Managing Director Amarandhar Kotha Accepted into Forbes Business Council

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21: Amarandhar Reddy Kotha, Managing Director at Datacipher Limited (BSE 530915) an IT Services organisation, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

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Amarandhar Reddy Kotha was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

As a member of the Council, Amarandhar Reddy Kotha has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum. Amarandhar will also have the opportunity to share his expert insights in original articles and contribute to published Expert Panels alongside other experts on Forbes.com.

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Finally, Amarandhar Kotha will benefit from exclusive access to membership-branded marketing collateral, high-touch support from the Forbes Councils member concierge team, and complimentary membership in EXEC--the luxury hotel, travel, lifestyle, and business benefits program.

"I'm so honored for this incredible opportunity to be a part of an accomplished business leadership community. This is a recognition and honor to the amazing team at Datacipher Limited, who enjoy working with complex networking projects. Looking forward to share our expertise and learn from the Forbes Business Council," Amarandhar Reddy Kotha, Managing Director and founder of Datacipher Limited (BSE 530915).

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