Business News | DayOne Secures Over 1GW Renewable Energy in Malaysia in Landmark TNB Partnership

PRNewswire

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], June 5: DayOne Data Centers Limited ("DayOne"), a Singapore-headquartered global digital infrastructure platform, today announced that it has signed landmark renewable energy supply agreements with TNB Renewables Sdn. Bhd. ("TRe") and TNB Power Generation Sdn. Bhd. ("GenCo"), both effective recently.

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The signing ceremony was conducted by DayOne CEO Jamie Khoo and TNB President/CEO Datuk Ir. Ts. Shamsul bin Ahmad, and was witnessed by senior Malaysian government officials including Prime Minister YAB Dato' Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim, Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA) Deputy Minister Dato' Sri Abdul Rahman Mohamad, Energy Commission Chairman Datuk Seri Asri Hamidon, DayOne Chairman Lim Ah Doo, and TNB Chairman Tan Sri Abdul Razak bin Abdul Majid.

Formalised under Malaysia's Corporate Renewable Energy Supply Scheme (CRESS) - a framework introduced by the Energy Commission of Malaysia enabling companies to source green electricity directly from renewable energy developers - the agreements cover approximately 1.5GWp of solar capacity and 2.2GWh of battery energy storage for ground mounted solar and hybrid hydro floating solar (HHFS), marking a major step toward decarbonizing DayOne's data center operations in Malaysia and supporting the country's National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR).

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The agreements comprise Bilateral Energy Supply Contracts ("BESC") with both TRe and GenCo. They also include the transfer of associated renewable energy certificates (RECs), supporting DayOne's goal of reaching 100% renewable energy across its full platform by 2030 or earlier where market conditions allow, as well as a 42% absolute reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions from its 2025 baseline. This builds on DayOne's CRESS agreement with TNB signed in June 2025, which enables DayOne to secure 500 megawatts of renewable energy over a 21-year term to support its data center operations in Malaysia. Together, DayOne secures over 1GW of renewable energy in Malaysia through the partnership with TNB.

The partnership directly supports Malaysia's NETR and the country's ambition to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions as early as 2050, with renewable energy targeted to account for 70% of installed capacity by that date. It also reinforces Malaysia's position as a regional hub for data centers, cloud and AI infrastructure - a market where access to reliable renewable energy is an increasingly critical requirement for global hyperscalers.

Together, the agreements position DayOne among the first companies to move from renewable energy intent to full contractual execution under CRESS, reinforcing Malaysia's role as a strategic digital infrastructure hub supported by cleaner power pathways.

The signing further expands the scale of DayOne's renewable energy collaboration with TNB, reflecting the company's long-term commitment to and confidence in Malaysia as a core market for sustainable hyperscale growth. DayOne's operations in Malaysia currently include two hyperscale campuses in Nusajaya Tech Park (NTP) and Kempas Tech Park (KTP). Alongside a RM28 billion cumulative commitment by end of 2026, the company is scaling Malaysia into its largest global operational footprint.

"Today's signing marks an important milestone in how we scale digital infrastructure responsibly," said Jamie Khoo, Chief Executive Officer of DayOne. "As demand for AI and cloud infrastructure accelerates, securing long-term access to renewable energy is critical. We are proud to be TNB's largest customer and contribute to the stability of the national grid. This partnership strengthens our ability to grow in Malaysia with greater energy resilience while supporting our customers' sustainability ambitions."

Datuk Ir. Ts. Shamsul bin Ahmad, President/CEO of TNB, said, "Through CRESS, we are facilitating greater access to sustainable and reliable energy solutions. TNB is proud to partner with DayOne in advancing a cleaner, more resilient energy ecosystem that supports Malaysia's digital economy ambitions."

Following the ceremony, Prime Minister YAB Dato' Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim toured the DayOne exhibition booth, and was introduced to DayOne's local supplier ecosystem and 3D models of DayOne's prefabricated modules for the generator set, air cooling, and Fan Wall Unit (FAU) corridor.

As digital infrastructure requirements continue to rise across the region, DayOne remains focused on building ahead of demand with future-ready campuses, responsible energy strategies and partnerships that unlock growth with impact.

About DayOne Data Centers

DayOne Data Centers Limited ("DayOne") is a Singapore-headquartered global digital infrastructure platform that develops and operates next-generation data centers, with a footprint across markets in Asia Pacific and Europe. Trusted by leading global hyperscalers and enterprises, DayOne designs, builds and operates high-capacity, AI-ready campuses with speed, scale and reliability. Powered by its proprietary integrated delivery model and proven track record of pioneering and scaling new markets, DayOne unlocks strategic capacity to meet accelerating critical infrastructure demands. Established in 2022, DayOne has data center campuses in operation or under development in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Japan, Hong Kong, Finland and Spain. For more information, visit dayonedc.com.

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