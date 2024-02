PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], February 12: Celebrating meaningful relationships and everlasting love, De Beers Forevermark showcases the classic Forevermark Icon Collection, encapsulating the moment of forever with natural, beautiful diamonds this Valentine's Day.

Designed to represent the brilliance of the stars in night sky, the Forevermark Icon collection is perfect for partners who seek to celebrate their unique journey or for those who want to capture a significant moment from their time together.

Crafted to maximise the radiance of a beautiful, natural diamond at its heart, the Forevermark Icon collection comprises of stylish earrings, asymmetric bangles, distinctive rings and contemporary pendants, crafted from 18K yellow, white and rose gold. With designs featuring ornate openwork, colourful enamel, pave set diamonds and various diamond shapes, the Forevermark Icon collection is contemporary and effortless fine jewellery that can be worn on its own or layered with other favourite pieces to create a unique statement.

The Forevermark Icon Collection is a curated selection of meticulously crafted pieces designed to capture the essence of romance and sophistication. Each item in this collection embodies the spirit of eternal love, making it the perfect choice for commemorating cherished moments and expressing heartfelt sentiments.

"The Forevermark Icon Collection embodies the essence of everlasting love and cherished commitments. Crafted with the modern consumer in mind, these timeless designs blend classic simplicity with elegant sophistication. Perfect for everyday wear, they serve as a cherished reminder of those unforgettable moments. This Valentine's Day, we invite couples to explore the iconic pieces within our collection, each meticulously crafted to symbolize the enduring nature of their relationships," stated Amit Pratihari, Vice President at De Beers Forevermark.

De Beers Forevermark understands the significance of Valentine's Day as a time to cherish and celebrate the special connections that enrich our lives. With the Forevermark Icon Collection, couples can express their love and appreciation with timeless elegance and sophistication.

To explore the Forevermark Icon Collection, visit www.forevermark.com or your nearest authorized retailer De Beers Forevermark.

ABOUT DE BEERS FOREVERMARK

De Beers Forevermark is a Jewellery House offering contemporary designs featuring responsibly sourced diamonds that are hand selected for their beauty. Created for marking special moments and wearing every day, Forevermark diamond jewellery is timeless with a twist.

The unique Forevermark inscription is proof that each diamond is beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced. De Beers is committed to Building Forever, ensuring that every diamond it discovers creates a lasting positive impact for the people and places where it is found. This comes with a pledge to build a better future - one that is fairer, safer, cleaner and healthier, ensuring communities thrive, ethical practices are maintained and the natural environment is protected.

De Beers Forevermark jewellery is sold through forevermark.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2338539/Forevermark_Icon_Collection_De_Beers.jpg

